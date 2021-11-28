Iconic designer Virgil Abloh has tragically died aged 41

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Off-White CEO and Louis Vuitton artistic director Virgil Abloh has tragically died after a private battle with a rare form of cancer.

‘We are devastated to announce the passing of our beloved Virgil Abloh, a fiercely devoted father, husband, son, brother, and friend,’ read the tragic announcement on social media. ‘He is survived by his loving wife Shannon Abloh, his children Lowe Abloh and Grey Abloh, his sister Edwina Abloh, his parents Nee and Eunice Abloh, and numerous dear friends and colleagues.’

The tribute continued: ‘For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma. He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art, and culture.

‘Through it all, his work ethic, infinite curiosity, and optimism never wavered. Virgil was driven by his dedication to his craft and to his mission to open doors for others and create pathways for greater equality in art and design. He often said, “Everything I do is for the 17-year-old version of myself,” believing deeply in the power of art to inspire future generations.’

The tribute concluded: ‘We thank you all for your love and support, and we ask for privacy as we grieve and celebrate Virgil’s life. Virgil Abloh. September 30, 1980 – November 28, 2021.’

‘We are all shocked after this terrible news,’ wrote Bernard Arnault, CEO of LVMH in a statement following the tragic announcement. ’Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom. The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.’

Our thoughts are with Virgil Abloh’s loved ones.