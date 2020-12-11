The Queen has decorated her Christmas tree with tiny crowns instead of baubles this year

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is epic.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with people across the world having to adapt their plans for, well… the whole year.

Yes, COVID-19 is affecting everyone’s Christmas plans, and not exempt from this are the royal family.

The Windsors are known for their big family Christmases at Sandringham, with their traditions including a walk to church with all the extended relatives, joke Christmas present exchanges and of course the annual Christmas dinner weigh-in.

Yes, the royal family guests are weighed before and after their Christmas lunch on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough on turkey, shrimp and lobster.

This year, there are obvious concerns on how the pandemic will affect the festivities, and there are a lot of changes, with the Queen expected to be planning a scaled down celebration in her bubble.

A scaled-back royal Christmas still promises to be beautiful however, with a glimpse of the Queen’s tree this week going viral.

Instead of baubles, the Queen has decorated her Christmas tree with mini crowns this year.

And apparently there are more where they came from, with the monarch reportedly having a hilarious collection of regal tree decorations, from crowns and thrones to even…miniature corgis.

This is hilarious.