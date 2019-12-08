The royal family are apparently not allowed to play Monopoly

Everyone wants to be the dog, right?

Royal Christmases are kept pretty secret, and aside from the traditional walk to church, stay behind closed door. From what we do know however, they are far from relatable.

We are of course talking about the unique festive traditions, from entering the dining room in order of title to being weighed before and after their Christmas meal on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough.

But surely they are just like a normal family after the Christmas meal, right? We all like to kick back with a box of Quality Streets and play Monopoly, fighting over who gets to be the dog.

According to one royal family member however, the Mountbatten-Windsors are banned from the game.

Yes, really.

It was the Duke of York who broke the news about the Royal Family’s board game ban, opening up about their approach to Monopoly back in 2008.

‘We’re not allowed to play Monopoly at home. It gets too vicious’, he explained during a visit to Leeds Building Society’s Albion Street head quarters.

There is no word as to what games the royal family plays instead, but judging by their unique approach to Christmas traditions, we’re sure we couldn’t even guess.