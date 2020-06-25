Kate Middleton once gave Prince Harry this hilarious present

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

These two!

Kate Middleton and Prince Harry’s relationship has always been a popular conversation topic, with the brother and sister-in-law, reported to be like real siblings.

Prince Harry is said to lean on the Duchess of Cambridge for advice, even asking for her seal of approval before he married Meghan Markle, now Duchess of Sussex. And as soon as the Sussexes were married and expecting a baby together, Kate is said to have made a huge effort to take Meghan under her wing – especially after the drama surrounding the Markle family.

The 35-year-old prince even has a special nickname for the Duchess of Cambridge, affectionately calling her ‘Cath’.

This week, Prince Harry and Kate Middleton’s sweet relationship hit the news again as a sweet anecdote involving the pair resurfaced, but this time it’s related to Christmas.

It turns out that the brother and sister-in-law give each other hilarious gifts during the royal festivities, and one of Kate’s presents for Harry is particularly savage.

The gift of choice? A Grow Your Own Girlfriend.

Yes, this is not a drill. Kate Middleton gave Prince Harry a Grow Your Own Girlfriend – something he definitely doesn’t need anymore!

Giving joke presents is a royal Christmas tradition, something the family reportedly does at 6pm on Christmas day.

It’s not known which year Kate gave her brother-in-law the gift but it was obviously before Meghan came onto the scene.

This is hilarious. But what will Kate give Harry this year?