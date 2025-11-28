New York has the Met Gala, LA has the Oscars, and London? We've got the Fashion Awards, the glitziest night this side of the pond for a very good cause: celebrating our industry's boldest, brightest talents.

Held at the Royal Albert Hall, which provides quite a backdrop for the step-and-repeat, it's an occasion that not only kick-starts party season in style—the ceremony is held on 1 December—but showcases the creativity, energy and ingenuity of this country's fashion industry, a business that contributes £21 billion to the economy, according to the British Fashion Council.

Previous years have drawn the great and the good, with a who's who of industry legends, bright young things and, quite frankly, megastars (ahem, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky). And 2025 will be no exception if the list of nominees is anything to go by, with name-checks for Miuccia Prada, Rick Owens, Grace Wales Bonner and Jonathan Anderson (to name just four).

See the full list of awards, and their respective nominees, below.

The nominees...

Designer of the Year

"Recognises a British or international designer whose innovative collections and campaigns over the last year have made a notable impact on the industry, defining the shape of global fashion."

- Rick Owens for Rick Owens

- Martine Rose for Martine Rose

- Willy Chavarria for Willy Chavarria

- Jonathan Anderson for Dior and JA Anderson

- Miuccia Prada for Miu Miu

- Glenn Martens for Diesel and Maison Margiela

Miuccia Prada (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Womenswear Designer of the Year

"This award recognises a leading British womenswear designer or business who has consistently made a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international womenswear landscape."

-Simone Rocha for Simone Rocha

-Emma Chopova and Laura Lowena-Irons for Chopova Lowena

-Sarah Burton for Givenchy

-Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault for KNWLS

-Erdem Moralioğlu for Erdem

Simone Rocha (Image credit: Getty Images)

British Menswear Designer of the Year

"This award recognises a leading British menswear designer who has consistently made a global impact with their innovative and creative designs, shaping the burgeoning international menswear landscape."

-Kiko Kostadinov for Kiko Kostadinov

-Craig Green for Craig Green

-Nicholas Daley for Nicholas Daley

-Foday Dumbuya for Labrum London

-Stefan Cooke and Jake Burt for Stefan Cooke

-Grace Wales Bonner for Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Vanguard Award

"This award recognises a designer at the forefront of a new wave in British fashion. The recipient will have demonstrated visionary creativity, cultural leadership and global influence, helping to shape the future of fashion."

-Aaron Esh for Aaron Esh

-Dilara Findikoğlu for Dilara Findikoğlu

-Feben for Feben

-Steve O Smith for Steve O Smith

-Tolu Coker for Tolu Coker

-Torishéju Dumi for Torishéju

Tolu Coker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winner already announced...

Some winners, however, have already been announced, building anticipation for the night itself, which is sponsored by Pandora. An early congratulations goes to...

Model of the Year - Anok Yai

"This Award recognises the global impact of a model who over the last 12 months has dominated the industry. With an influence that transcends the catwalk, the Model of The Year has made an outstanding contribution to the industry, garnering numerous editorial and advertising campaigns throughout the year."

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator - Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden

"Rei Kawakubo, Adrian Joffe and Dickon Bowden are recognised for their incredible contribution to the global fashion industry through the establishment of Dover Street Market (DSM)."

Special Recognition Award - Delphine Arnault

"The Special Recognition Award honours outstanding contribution to the fashion industry."

Outstanding Achievement Award - Brunello Cucinelli

"The Outstanding Achievement Award celebrates the creative contribution of an individual, who throughout their career has constantly shaped and reshaped the fashion world through their innovation and creativity. Previous winners of the Award include Tom Ford, Mr. Valentino, Patagonia’s Yvon Chouinard, Giorgio Armani, Miuccia Prada, Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld."

Cultural Innovator Award - Little Simz

"The Cultural Innovator Award celebrates a leading innovator and imagemaker in the entertainment industry, who over the course of the year has had a profound impact on the fashion industry and wider culture."

Pandora Style Moment of the Year - Sam Woolf

"The Pandora Style Moment of the Year Award celebrates a stylist behind fashion or entertainment moments that have left a lasting mark on culture, innovation and influence."

Just this morning, another award was announced, honouring the tireless work of Fashion East, the industry's talent incubator that has all but ensured the success of some of the global fashion industry's most illustrious names for 25 years: Jonathan Anderson, Simone Rocha, Roksanda Ilincic, the list goes on. Presented to its powerhouse duo, Lulu Kennedy and Raphaelle Moore, it's the Special Recognition Award for 25 Years of Fashion East. The BFC Foundation is also going to double its support over the next three years for Fashion East, an investment which, no doubt, will pay dividends among the next-gen talent who are, quite literally, the future of fashion.