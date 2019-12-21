The Queen brought the royal family’s Christmas lunch forward for a very sweet reason

Royal Christmases are kept pretty secret, and aside from the traditional walk to church, a ban on Monopoly and their love of cinnamon stars, their traditions stay behind closed doors.

From what we do know however, they are far from relatable.

We are of course talking about the unique festive traditions, from entering the dining room in order of title to being weighed before and after their Christmas meal on antique scales to ensure that they have been fed enough.

One of the relatable parts of a royal Christmas is the focus on family, something that came to light this week as the Queen’s Christmas lunch for her loved ones took place on Wednesday.

Royal fans were confused as to why the celebrations were taking place a whole week before Christmas Day. The reason? Because that’s the only time everyone was free.

It doesn’t get more wholesome than that.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were forced to miss the celebrations, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently undertaking a six week break from their royal duties. They are rumoured to be spending the holidays in California with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. We’re sure they will be celebrating with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors when they’re back though.

Royals – they’re just like us.