Stocking filler ideas for all the family that they will *actually* use
30 stocking filler ideas that won't just collect dust
Stuck for stocking filler ideas? There are two categories of people when it comes to Christmas shopping: those who have their stockings filled by the 1st of December and those who are rushing to fill their stockings on Christmas Eve. I'm usually in the second camp, but I'm planning ahead this year and have found all the best stocking filler ideas for him and her and the little ones, too. Because there's no better way to kickstart the Christmas Day festivities than with a fun filled stocking.
Small packages can sometimes be the most important, but finding stocking filler ideas they will actually use and not end up collecting dust can be tricky. So, I've spent hours scrolling to find the best stocking filler ideas for all the family to start their day right.
Whether you're looking for practical or fun stocking filler ideas, there's something for everyone. From small tech gadgets to cosy winter accessories, here's how to fill your stocking with Christmas joy. Still need to get the Christmas gifts sorted for the big unwrapping before starting on the stocking fillers? Don't miss our guides to the only Christmas gifts for her you need to know about. The best Christmas gifts for him (that we secretly want too). Plus, fail-safe self care gifts and the best personalised gifts for something more thoughtful. But first things first, the most important thing on Christmas morning: stocking filler ideas.
Stocking filler ideas for all the family
Stocking fillers ideas for her
Press on nails are set to be one of the biggest beauty trends in 2024, and it's one of the best stocking filler ideas. This Dear Santa design is perfect for an easy Christmas Day mani look. Add a few more designs to see them into the new year to really fill that stocking up.
Slip scrunchies are the crème de la crème of scrunchies; they prevent breakage and are the perfect stocking filler idea because you can never have too many scrunchies.
The Lanolips ointment is a must-have for any beauty lover. It restores moisture to the skin for your smoothest, softest lips yet. With Vitamin E and lanolin, there will be no dry lips with this handy keyring this festive season.
A cute festive gift that will actually be used is the perfect stocking filler, and you can always do it with a dry shampoo (or two). This is hands down one of the best dry shampoos. Unlike others, the Advance Clean Dry Shampoo makes strands feel clean rather than leaving a powdery residue and adds softness and shine.
A scarf is a winter essential, but a personalised scarf is one of the best stocking filler ideas I've seen this year. You can't go wrong with a scarf as a gift, but a personalised one makes it all the more thoughtful. This rose shade is gorgeous and has various options, including a cute tartan print. To personalise, you can choose from up to twelve characters and five embroidery shades.
Our Junior Shopping Editor's lashes always look sensational, and this is the mascara she swears by. Who doesn't want a new mascara on Christmas day?
This is another one our Junior Shopping Editor recommends for a simple but seriously effective stocking filler idea. All skin types can do with some hyaluronic acid, and for under £20, too? It's a winner.
If it feels like everyone has a bow in their hair right now, that's because it's the hottest hair trend of the year (and 2024, too). This Needle & Thread bow is a classic and a must-have addition to any Christmas day outfit. It's seriously stunning.
Another piece the fashion set can't get enough of is a knit balaclava, a trend we can certainly get behind. Snuggly and chic? It's going straight into the stocking.
A stocking is only really complete with a skincare set. The Let It Glow set has the Kate Somerville cult favourites that any beauty lover would love to see poking out of their stocking. With an exfoliating cleanser, the infamous exfoliKate and a mini moisturiser for your glowest skin yet. It's worth £75 but half the price in this set, so what are you waiting for?
A super sweet stocking filler idea under £20? Yes, please. The super soft padded eye mask is made from 100% organic cotton and comes with a matching bag to keep it in.
Stocking filler ideas for him
A fail-safe stocking filler idea for men is always boxers and almost always Calvin Klein; you just can't go wrong.
This caramel cashew protein bar will go down a treat for a fitness-focused twist on the traditional walnut and tangerine stocking fillers.
Our Junior Shopping Editor, Valeza, is adding this to her boyfriend's stocking filler this year, which is perfect for food lovers.
Another one going at the top of our Junior Shopping Editor's stocking filler list is this super handy Bluetooth finder. Attach it to bags or keys, and quickly find them on the app.
How cute is this set? You won't believe it's made from recycled plastic. The beanie and scarf set is super stylish and a practical gift they will thank you for.