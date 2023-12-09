Stocking filler ideas for all the family that they will *actually* use

Stuck for stocking filler ideas? There are two categories of people when it comes to Christmas shopping: those who have their stockings filled by the 1st of December and those who are rushing to fill their stockings on Christmas Eve. I'm usually in the second camp, but I'm planning ahead this year and have found all the best stocking filler ideas for him and her and the little ones, too. Because there's no better way to kickstart the Christmas Day festivities than with a fun filled stocking.

Small packages can sometimes be the most important, but finding stocking filler ideas they will actually use and not end up collecting dust can be tricky. So, I've spent hours scrolling to find the best stocking filler ideas for all the family to start their day right.

Whether you're looking for practical or fun stocking filler ideas, there's something for everyone. From small tech gadgets to cosy winter accessories, here's how to fill your stocking with Christmas joy. Still need to get the Christmas gifts sorted for the big unwrapping before starting on the stocking fillers? Don't miss our guides to the only Christmas gifts for her you need to know about. The best Christmas gifts for him (that we secretly want too). Plus, fail-safe self care gifts and the best personalised gifts for something more thoughtful. But first things first, the most important thing on Christmas morning: stocking filler ideas.

Stocking filler ideas for all the family

Stocking fillers ideas for her

Stocking filler ideas for him

Calvin Klein Regular Cotton Stretch Trunks, Pack of 3 £42 at John Lewis A fail-safe stocking filler idea for men is always boxers and almost always Calvin Klein; you just can't go wrong. Barebells Caramel Cashew £23.99 at Barebells This caramel cashew protein bar will go down a treat for a fitness-focused twist on the traditional walnut and tangerine stocking fillers. Maldon Chilli Sea Salt Flakes £3.50 at Amazon Our Junior Shopping Editor, Valeza, is adding this to her boyfriend's stocking filler this year, which is perfect for food lovers. Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finder £14.99 at Amazon Another one going at the top of our Junior Shopping Editor's stocking filler list is this super handy Bluetooth finder. Attach it to bags or keys, and quickly find them on the app. Beau Recycled Beanie & Scarf Set £25 at Animal How cute is this set? You won't believe it's made from recycled plastic. The beanie and scarf set is super stylish and a practical gift they will thank you for. Burnt Chilli Sauce £5.49 at Payst Another one for food lovers: this chilli sauce is sweet, spicy, salty, and smoky with some serious flavour. Spice lovers will love finding this in their stockings.

Stocking filler ideas for kids