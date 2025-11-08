Art Fairs, Thanksgiving Feasts and an Epic Traitors Experience – 8 Things Not To Miss This Month

Winter is coming, and so is the endless rotation of festive drinks, work parties and Christmas catch-ups. But before December swallows your diary and leaves little time to gorge on cheese and romcoms, I've curated a list of ways to enjoy one of my favourite months of the year - November. Despite the increasing cold, there's nothing quite like a clear sky and beaming sun on a crisp, end-of-autumn day. And there's a lot going on in the UK in the lead up to the festive season, whether you want to be indoors and cosy or outdoors in your earmuffs.

In London, a curated, restorative wellness stay will ease you into the Christmas chaos, while Thanksgiving dinners are cropping up across the capital (marshmallow potatoes, anyone?). In Manchester, the city's unmissable art fair brings creators, curators and collectors under one roof, while The Traitors fans will be thrilled to hear that you can play your own faithful or treacherous game in a beautiful Norfolk castle. And if you really can't wait until December for a dose of Santa-filled fun, there's a beautiful light show in Kent that will knock your festive socks off. Take a look at 8 bits not to miss this November.

Things to do this November

Art

Find contemporary paintings, sculpture and photography at Manchester Art Fair

(Image credit: Manchester Art Fair)

The Manchester Art Fair returns later this month, with a huge selection of contemporary paintings, sculpture, photography and prints from various galleries and independent artists. The weekend also includes panel discussions and artist talks, as well as performances and installations. Don't be intimidated if you're intrigued but new to the art world - the event aims to create 'a friendly and unpretentious art-buying experience'.

WHEN AND WHERE: 21 - 23 November 2025 at Manchester Central. Tickets from £12. More info here.

Food

Devour Thanksgiving feasts at iconic restaurants, London

(Image credit: High Street Kensington)

This year, several restaurants across the capital are hosting Thanksgiving feasts for Brits who want to see what all the culinary fuss is about. High Street Kensington is host to a number of them - from Ffionas, which is famous for its all-American menu which includes a takeaway offering, to Passyunk Avenue, a 'Philly dive-bar' offering cheesesteaks, hotdogs and Buffalo Wings.

WHEN AND WHERE: 27 November 2025, at Ffionas and Passyunk Avenue, London. More info here.

Drinks

Enjoy a Wicked afternoon tea at The Clermont, London

(Image credit: The Clermont Hotel)

Wicked: For Good is almost here, and what better way to celebrate the return of Elphaba and Glinda than with a very on-theme afternoon tea. The Clermont is serving up a Wicked selection of sweet and savoury treats, from a decadent chocolate brownie witches hat to raspberry and white chocolate macarons. Pastel pastries, finger sandwiches and pink and green cocktails? It's gonna be popular.

WHEN AND WHERE: From 1st November at The Clermont, London. Tickets and more info here.

Listen to iconic horror soundtracks surrounded by candles, London

(Image credit: Bridgerton Candlelight Experience)

Okay, so this date night idea is one for you if you: a) aren't ready to move on from Halloween, or b) you and your partner/situationship/Hinge date are 365 horror movie fans. Listen to the Crystal Palace Quartet play eerie melodies from The Shining and haunting harmonies from The Conjuring universe while surrounded by hundreds of candles in The Great Hall, Barts North Wing. Spooky, intimate, and a date to remember.

WHEN AND WHERE: Saturday 8 November 2025 at The Great Hall, Barts North Wing, London. Tickets and more info here.

Wellness

Unwind with a curated relaxation stay at W London

(Image credit: W London)

The iconic W London has launched a unique wellness package for anyone in need of some pre-Christmas r&r. The Saturn Returns Stay, in partnership with former MIC star Caggie Dunlop, includes a curated menu of spa treatments, skincare sets, and non-alcoholic cocktails - plus a sprinkle of in-room rituals, affirmations and guided meditations. Bliss.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now until 31st December 2025 at W London. Booking and information here.

Unique Experiences

Try your luck at this epic Traitors experience, Norfolk

(Image credit: Middleton Castle)

Somehow, every new series of The Traitors is better than the last - and the recent celeb offering was no different. If you've ever screamed at the TV, convinced you'd do a far better job, then it's time to put your money where your mouth is. Head to the historic Middleton Castle in Norfolk for a real-life try - it's an immersive weekend of mystery and mind games, with experiences tailored to groups of between 12 and 16 players. Sign me up.

WHEN AND WHERE: Now at Middleton Castle, Norfolk. More info here.

Theatre and Live Shows

Delight in the wonder of The Magician's Table, London

A post shared by The Magicians Table LDN (@themagicianstableldn) A photo posted by on

This critically acclaimed magic and cocktail show in London Bridge is not to be missed. Think close-up magic, theatrical storytelling and mixology, it's an immersive evening of misdirection, mind-reading and on-stage wonder. Tickets have been extended to December, so catch it while you can.

WHEN AND WHERE : Now until 31 December 2025 at Dieter's Warehouse, London. Tickets and more info here.

Family Fun

Immerse yourself in festive magic at Leeds Castle, Kent

(Image credit: Leeds Castle)

If you're keen to get into your Christmas feels now, the light trail at Leeds Castle in Kent includes a festive wander through the Ribbon Tunnel under a canopy of 450 floating lights, while giant illuminated feathers are reflected in the castle's moat. Stop off for seasonal treats at the food and drink stalls - you might even spot Santa himself...