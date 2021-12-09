Kate Middleton’s Christmas sacrifice sees her put duty before herself

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, entertaining the public on the regular.

This is especially true when it comes to the Christmas holidays.

From the release of their upcoming family photograph to Kate’s sweet gift to the Queen on her first Sandringham visit, the Cambridges’ Christmas plans are all anyone can talk about.

The family of five have an unusual festive set up , having not one but three celebrations due to their many commitments.

‘I think we’re looking at three Christmases rolled into one for William and Kate and their children,’ royal expert Duncan Larcombe explained to OK! ‘There will be Christmas on their own with their kids, the more formal celebrations at Sandringham with William’s family and then time with Kate’s family, the Middletons.’

It seems however that in a sacrifice that puts duty ahead of herself, Kate always spends the main Christmas period with the royals over her own family.

‘In the early years of being a family, they did try to alternate Christmases, one year with The Queen and the Royal Family and the next year with the Middletons,’ explained royal expert Katie Nicholl. ‘But Kate and William put duty before self and we can see that more now than ever.’

She continued: ‘So there is a sacrifice on Kate’s part because Christmas is a very big thing for the Middleton family, but they put The Queen first and make sure they are there on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day at Sandringham.’

Happy Christmas to the Cambridges!