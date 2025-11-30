Forget Tinsel, This Year I’ll Be Hanging These 13 Beauty ‘Baubles’ On My Tree

It may be considered early, but my Christmas tree is going up tomorrow. I just couldn't wait for my flat to be filled with the scent of pine needles, and I look forward to injecting festive cheer into my space all year long.

I take it seriously, too; I've been collecting vintage baubles for years, and while my tree is often fit to burst, I can't overstate the joy it brings me till January rears its ugly head. This year, though, it has had a few unexpected additions. As a Beauty Editor, I have noticed that more and more of my favourite brands have been embracing the Christmas season, and have turned some of their bestsellers into the cutest, most miniature baubles—that yes, you can actually use. And they look just darling on a tree, so without further ado, my pick of this year's best beauty baubles...

The 13 best beauty baubles to shop in 2025