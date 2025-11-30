Forget Tinsel, This Year I’ll Be Hanging These 13 Beauty ‘Baubles’ On My Tree
Oh so cute and miniature
It may be considered early, but my Christmas tree is going up tomorrow. I just couldn't wait for my flat to be filled with the scent of pine needles, and I look forward to injecting festive cheer into my space all year long.
I take it seriously, too; I've been collecting vintage baubles for years, and while my tree is often fit to burst, I can't overstate the joy it brings me till January rears its ugly head. This year, though, it has had a few unexpected additions. As a Beauty Editor, I have noticed that more and more of my favourite brands have been embracing the Christmas season, and have turned some of their bestsellers into the cutest, most miniature baubles—that yes, you can actually use. And they look just darling on a tree, so without further ado, my pick of this year's best beauty baubles...
The 13 best beauty baubles to shop in 2025
I have always hung Diptyque's scented ovals on my Christmas tree, and this limited-edition version is a new favourite. It's festively scented, with notes of Siberian pine, resin, cedar and patchouli. It releases fragrance for a minimum of three months, so it will outlast the season too—I like hanging them in my wardrobe, to keep my clothes smelling lovely.
This teeny, tiny Rey holiday gift bag includes a mini size of their bestselling Topaz Lip Gloss.
While these baubles aren't explicitly beauty-related, they do come from one of my favourite beauty brands, so I had to include them. These four hand-blown glass baubles were made in Italy, and are perhaps the most elevated baubles I've ever seen. In fact, I may keep them up as interior decor all year round.
These scented Zamac ornaments from Creed come in three of the house's iconic shapes: the Creed bottle, crown and signature fleur-de-lis, which you can scent with their woody Birmanie Oud fragrance. Simply place on your tree, or use them to scent wardrobes and drawers.
You can never go wrong with gifting Jo Malone, and this tiny set includes travel sizes of Lime Basil & Mandarin Cologne and Wood Sage & Sea Salt Hand Cream.
If you're someone who always has to have a lip balm on hand, then this bauble will keep you hydrated throughout the festive season. It houses a mini of By Terry's iconic Baume de Rose—a velvety, rich lip balm that includes ceramides and hyaluronic acid microspheres to soften and plump.
Nessa Humayun is the Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. With over eight years of editorial experience across lifestyle sectors, Nessa was previously the Editorial Lead of HUNGER Magazine, and has bylines in British Vogue, Dazed, and Cosmopolitan. A self-confessed human guinea pig, Nessa covers everything from product must-haves to long-reads about the industry writ large. Her beauty ethos is all about using products that work hard, so you don't have to.