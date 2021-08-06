First look photographs have emerged of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The world is awaiting the highly anticipated return of The Crown, with season five set to be the most dramatic yet.

The fourth season saw its star-studded second cast make their final appearances, from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret to Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles.

It was Princess Diana’s portrayal by Emma Corrin that made the most news however, earning the actress a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award and a Critic’s Choice TV award.

With season five welcoming a brand new cast to reflect the passing of time, it is Elizabeth Debicki who will be stepping into Princess Diana’s iconic shoes.

This week, new photographs emerged of Elizabeth filming for The Crown with two young boys, thought to be playing Prince William and Prince Harry.

The photographs have unsurprisingly gone viral on social media, with Debicki’s resemblance to Princess Diana being uncanny.

Season five is set to be a controversial season in terms of the royal family’s reaction, with Prince Charles reportedly not too thrilled about how he came across in season four.

In fact, the backlash against Prince Charles got so loud that Clarence House’s official social media platforms had to disable their comments due to an influx of messages about Princess Diana and his treatment of her.

Another royal who was reportedly angered by the Princess Diana storyline is Prince William, with a royal source telling the Daily Mail that he ‘feels that both his parents are being exploited and being presented in a false, simplistic way to make money’.

A release date for The Crown season five has not yet been confirmed.