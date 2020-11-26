Can you spot what’s wrong with all of Charles and Diana’s photos?

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

How did we not spot this before?

It’s a familiar feeling – you’ve watched a film for the 245th time (probably Mean Girls) and then you suddenly realise that there’s a tiny moment that you’ve never actually noticed before. How did you miss it? You’ve seen it 245 times, for goodness sake!

Well a similar feeling has struck as the internet realised that there’s something pretty odd about all of the professional photos of Prince Charles and Princess Diana during their 15-year marriage. Yes, all of them.

Unless you’ve been keeping a close eye on photographs of the couple, you probably wouldn’t have spotted it. But now that some of their most famous snaps have been put side by side, it’s glaringly obvious – and you won’t be able to unsee it.

One Twitter user pointed out that in their photographs, Prince Charles appears to be taller than Princess Diana. And not just a little bit taller, we’re talking inches taller.

However, royal fans will know that the couple were actually the exact same height.

Prince Charles and Princess Diana were both 5ft 8, or 1.78m, and when you take a look at a full length picture of the former couple standing next to each other, it’s indisputable.

Example: let’s see the photos of Charles and Diana outside the Lindo Wing following the birth of Prince William in 1982. See?

But why would Kensington Palace feel the need to give off the illusion that Prince Charles was so much taller than his wife? Why was their matching height even an issue?

Twitter users have a few ideas, as they pointed out that it could have been an attempt to make Charles appear more ‘masculine’.

‘One may/may not recall the lengths to which the couple (the crown?) went to disguise #LadyDiana’s height. #Conformity #Sexism,’ one user wrote.

What do you think?