The trailer for the second part of Bridgerton Season 4 has finally landed, and Benedict Bridgerton looks set to face a painful decision when it comes to his forbidden relationship with maid Sophie Baek.

Fans of the Netflix smash hit were left hanging back in January when the first four episodes of the new Bridgerton season landed on the streaming service, making them wait until February 26th for the rest.

The first half saw the second-oldest Bridgerton brother, Benedict (Luke Thompson), fall for housemaid Sophie (Yerin Ha) in typically romantic and racy Bridgerton fashion.

The rules of high society and the Bridgerton family's high status mean that servant Sophie is far from an appropriate wife for Benedict, and things came crashing down for the lovers at the end of part one.

Determined to still have Sophie in his life but reluctant to stray from what society expects, Benedict asked devastated Sophie to be his mistress.

Bridgerton Season 4 | Part 2 Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As Sophie fled without giving Benedict an answer, we were left desperate to know what would come of the besotted pair - and a new first look at the next episodes has got us excited.

"Being your mistress is the last thing I would ever want," Sophie declares in the trailer, while a torn Benedict replies, "How else am I to be with a woman society has made it impossible for me to be with?

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I cannot love a maid and yet you have taken possession of me."

(Image credit: Netflix)

With Benedict facing a decision between his heart and his status, it looks as though his siblings are set to try to guide him.

The trailer confirms that Jonathan Bailey will make a return for the final episodes of the season, and his beloved character, Anthony Bridgerton, tells his brother, "You have convinced yourself that she is reason enough to risk everything."

Piling on the pressure, Benedict's mother, the elegant Lady Violet Bridgerton, says, "There is one sacrifice you will have to make. Your family. Whatever you choose, you must live with it forever."

Hinting that Benedict's decision may not be the one fans are predicting him to make, Luke Thompson told Tudum, "This is maybe not the story that we would've expected for Benedict. It's a very different Benedict that we see in Part 2."

Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2 arrives on Netflix on February 26th