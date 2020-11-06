One moment from The Crown is reported to have upset the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

'That simply did not happen’

Season four of The Crown is soon to be arriving on Netflix and it is not an understatement to say we absolutely cannot wait.

This season will see the return of Olivia Coleman as the Queen, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret and of course Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, but the real excitement surrounds the Princess Diana storyline, with Emma Corrin joining the cast to play opposite Josh O’Connor.

But, with the new season in touching distance, the real interest is focused on what the royals actually think of The Crown.

It is public knowledge that the monarch is a fan of the show with one of its former stars Vanessa Kirby overhearing Princess Eugenie claim that ‘Granny is a big fan’.

It later emerged however that there was one particular episode in season two that Queen Elizabeth wasn’t so keen on, saddened at how her family was portrayed.

The episode in question? Season two episode nine – the episode where we see a young Prince Charles sent off to Gordonstoun, the same school Prince Philip attended when he was younger.

Viewers were shocked by the interaction in the episode between Philip and his son when he calls him ‘bloody weak’ for crying at being bullied.

This is something that the Queen it seems was also shocked by when watching The Crown, insisting that it is not factual.

‘The Queen realises that many who watch The Crown take it as an accurate portrayal of the Royal Family and she cannot change that,’ a senior courtier told The Express. ‘But I can convey that she was upset by the way Prince Philip is depicted as being a father insensitive to his son’s wellbeing.’

The insider continued: ‘She was particularly annoyed at a scene in which Philip has no sympathy for a plainly upset Charles while he is flying him home from Scotland. That simply did not happen.’

Well that’s that then.

We cannot wait for season four – not long people!