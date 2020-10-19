Princess Beatrice has finally opened up about wearing the Queen’s gown as her wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world earlier this year when it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony on 17 July 2020.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, and the Queen and Prince Philip said to have found the day particularly special, marking the last of the weddings of their older royal grandchildren.

The biggest talking point was Princess Beatrice’s special wedding dress – recycled from the Queen’s wardrobe – something she opened up about recently.

Talking about the ‘honour’ of wearing her grandmother’s wedding dress, Beatrice retweeted the Royal Collection Trust’s post announcing that the dress, shoes and a replica bouquet are on display at Windsor Castle until 22 November 2020.

Captioning the retweet, Princess Beatrice posted the sweet message: ‘It was an honour to wear my grandmother’s beautiful dress on my wedding day, I hope many of you are able to visit the exhibition which is still open at Windsor Castle.’

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!