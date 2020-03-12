Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans may be affected by Coronavirus

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year, with the couple forced to delay their celebrations in the aftermath of the scandal surrounding her father, Prince Andrew.

This year, the couple released the details of their upcoming nuptials, with their wedding date set for Friday 29 May 2020.

‘Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace,’ a statement read. ‘The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.’

It has since been rumoured that lots of high profile faces will be in the pews, with Robert De Niro and James Blunt being among the names at the couple’s star-studded engagement bash. And Edoardo’s three-year-old son Woolfie has announced to be the Best Man.

Following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic however, there are concerns that Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding may be affected.

According to a royal expert via The Telegraph, ‘The coronavirus has thrown a bit of a [wrench] in the works’, with future events thought to potentially be put on lockdown and Edoardo having relatives in Italy, which is currently on lockdown.

‘Although there’s no suggestion that Italy will remain in lockdown until the end of May, obviously the whole thing does cast doubt over the guest list,’ the insider told The Telegraph.

The royal family has not yet commented on the rumours.