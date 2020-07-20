The Queen is taking herself and Prince Philip off for a sunny summer holiday

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Coronavirus has changed life as we know it, with the pandemic confining us to our homes and imposing socially distancing rules on how we work and socialise.

Even the royal family is having to follow suit, with baby Archie celebrating his birthday from Los Angeles and Princess Beatrice’s wedding plans changed to an intimate socially distanced ceremony.

It is the Queen however who has made the most news, with the monarch, currently isolating in her Windsor Castle home, forced to hold meetings and ceremonies virtually.

In fact, she did a royal first last month, holding a socially distanced Trooping of the Colour ceremony and streaming it online.

Despite the news that she is horse riding every day, the Queen (like all of us) has suffered the cancellation of many of her favourite events and long-awaited plans.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that she has reportedly been planning her summer holiday, something she is scheduled to set off for in August with Prince Philip.

According to recent reports, the Queen will be travelling up to Balmoral, Scotland, this summer for her annual break.

A report by The Sun states that it is possible that the 94-year-old monarch could helicopter into her Scottish residence in early August. By this point, restrictions on the over-70s are expected to have lifted.

The royal family has not yet commented.

Here’s hoping the Queen can take a nice summer holiday!