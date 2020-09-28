This is what made Princess Beatrice decide on her wedding dress

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress went on display last week at an exhibition at Windsor Castle, and the bride was reunited it with it for the first time since her nuptials to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July.

She was ‘really delighted’ to see it, as she walked around the display, chatting about her gown and how she altered it to make it more modern.

Caroline de Guitaut, curator of the exhibition told People that the Princess also revealed that her dress choice came at the last minute, saying, ‘The impression she gave, although she didn’t go into specifics, was that it was a bit of a scramble to get the dress ready!’

The Princess also revealed why she chose this particular gown, which was originally designed by royal couturier Sir Norman Hartnell for the Queen, who went on to wear it several times, including the London premiere of Lawrence of Arabia in 1962.

‘She said that it just stood out to her when she saw it, that’s how she described it to me — it was the one that she thought would suit the occasion,’ De Guitaut revealed.

The last minute request for the gown came after Beatrice decided that a brand new design wouldn’t be as appropriate for a pandemic wedding.

De Guitaut explained, ‘She talked a lot about the upcycling aspect and how that was really important to her given the situation that we all find ourselves in at the moment, with the pandemic and the compromises being made by everybody.’

We couldn’t love Princess Beatrice more. The exhibition continues until 22nd November.