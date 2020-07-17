BREAKING: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi tied the knot this morning in front of the Queen

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Congratulations are in order!

Princess Beatrice was forced to delay her May wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi following the coronavirus outbreak.

Since the news, Beatrice and Edoardo’s special day has been surrounded by speculation, with some reports even claiming that they would be eloping.

Today however, the couple surprised the world as they tied the knot in an intimate royal ceremony, attended by the Queen.

The socially distanced ceremony reportedly took place this morning in All Saints Chapel, Windsor Great Park, with 20 guests.

Making their first appearance were the Queen and Prince Philip, who were driven from their Windsor Castle home where they are isolating to the private church, just three miles away.

A friend of Princess Beatrice has reportedly explained that the nuptials were rearranged so that the Queen could attend.

‘A massive wedding was out of the question because of coronavirus,’ the insider explained. ‘They were obviously very keen for the Queen to come so the wedding had to happen before she goes up to Balmoral so this was a great opportunity.’

The royal family has not yet spoken out to celebrate the nuptials, but we are looking forward to a lot of social media tributes.

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!