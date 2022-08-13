Prince Harry could return to the UK for a new role, expert claims

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

He moved to America in 2020

Prince Harry quit the royal family, leaving behind his royal duties, in favour of setting up a new life in America with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Despite some claims he may return to the UK because he misses his royal relatives, or have to split his time between London and the US 50/50, which could mean a long distance marriage with the Duchess of Sussex, who he has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with.

But now the plot thickens, as Harry’s former police protection officer has claimed Harry may return to London for a new role when his father, Prince Charles, becomes King.

Ken Wharfe, who worked as the police protection for Prince Harry, Prince William, as well as their late mother Princess Diana, believes Harry will not stay in California forever.

Video you may like:

Asked about the longevity of Harry’s move across the pond and possible return on The Mirror’s podcast Save the Queen, the Diana: Remembering the Princess author said: “Personally I do and I base that on gut reaction really. I just cannot see them forever more living in California.

“It’s clear to me that Harry is not quite a fish out of sea – I mean he is getting involved in charitable work and he has these attachments to Netflix and other companies but quite where they’ll end up we don’t know

“But I just think his involvement with his military charities – how he runs that on the other side of the Atlantic, I don’t know.

“I just have this feeling that he could well be back in a new role, with or without Meghan – I honestly don’t know.

“But to answer your question, I do think he will be back in some form as part of his father’s plan for trimming down the monarchy because within the next decade that is going to happen.”

However, Harry has not returned back to the UK all that often. This year he has visited the UK twice, once to visit his grandmother, The Queen, to ask about her safety prior to attending the Invictus Games, as well as the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.