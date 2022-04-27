Will Meghan and Harry have to do part-time long distance marriage? 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to America after they quit the royal family and the royal duties in 2020.

However, it has since been claimed the royal couple – who have son Archie and daughter Lilibet together – are allegedly looking to split their time between London and USA, which means they may have to navigate a part-time, long-distance relationship.

Vanity Fair editor, Tina Brown, has predicted Harry, 37, may wish to return to the royal family if his grandmother, the Queen, was to pass away.

Brown believes Prince William would travel to his home town on regular occasions, although the former Suits actor is said to be unlikely to follow suit.

Video you may like:

Discussing predictions for the royal couple’s future on the New York times podcast Sway, Tina said: “I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country. And I think they will find a way to reel him in.

“And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.”

Since Harry and Meghan quit the royal family and put a halt on royal engagements, they have spoken out on a number of occasions about the royal family, and appeared to slate Harry’s relatives in that Oprah Winfrey interview.

But Brown thinks their departure has left a “Harry-shaped hole” in the royal family, and they are “needed” back in the fold.

She continued: “I actually think there is a Harry-shaped hole in the royal family now. And Harry was beloved, actually, by the British people. And people adored Meghan when she came into the mix.

“So it was actually very, very sad for everybody that it went so wrong because they actually need Harry and Meghan now. You should see, the Queen is failing, and she’s very frail.

“They kind of need Harry and Meghan to bring that star power and to be on the balcony at the Jubilee. We have to have a royal family up there. We can’t have Andrew up there.”

Brown has previously branded Prince William’s younger sibling as “emotionally needy” and reliant on his wife, so will the long distance romance really happen? Only time will tell.