Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a kiss onstage at the Invictus Games

The Invictus Games started off in style yesterday night, with a packed opening ceremony and a surprise kiss from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. As Meghan introduced her ‘incredible husband’ to the stage, she talked in a speech about his dedication to the event and the amount of work he had put in.

Meghan, who was dressed in a stylish off-shoulder white top and black trousers, honoured competitors at the event which celebrates the sporting achievements of injured, disabled and sick servicemen and women.

As she thanked those in the crowd for ‘your years of active duty on the field and your continued service,’ she also brought up her husband Prince Harry – a former veteran and Apache helicopter pilot who served two tours in Afghanistan.

She said, ‘I could not love and respect him more and I know that all of you feel the same because he is your fellow veteran.’

‘He is the father of the Invictus Games and the father to our two little ones Archie and Lili, please welcome my incredible husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex,’ she continued.

After the glowing introduction, the couple were seen gazing lovingly at each other before Prince Harry kissed Meghan onstage and launched into his own opening speech.

Prince Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014, after being inspired by a similar event in the US called the Warrior Games which brings together wounded servicemen and women for a grand sporting event. The event this year is being held at the Hague and aims to support the rehabilitation of servicemen and women, as well as to celebrate and inspire the athletes.

During both Prince Harry and Meghan’s speeches, they thanked everyone who had come to participate and also referenced the Ukraine team – who she said ‘we are all standing with.’ Prince Harry continued in his own speech, ‘You know we stand with you. The world is united with you and still you deserve more.’

The event has been off to a glowing start, with lighthearted moments such as Prince Harry and Meghan racing one another in tiny toy cars around a track. The games, which include sporting events such as wheelchair basketball and weightlifting, was postponed over the coronavirus pandemic and this is the first time it has been held since 2018.