Prince Harry misses his family and home in London

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry left the UK and moved to America to set up a new life with wife Meghan Markle in 2020.

Over the last two years, the couple have welcomed two new members to their family, son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

However, there has been growing speculation in recent weeks the 32-year-old royal misses his family in London, despite reports of a longstanding feud with his brother Prince William, and “underestimated” life without the royal support.

In an interview with NBC during the Invictus Games, the Duke of Sussex was asked whether he missed home, to which he replied: “Yes, especially over the last two years, for most people, have we not missed their families? Right?”

Video you may like:

He continued: “At the moment, I’m here focused on these guys and these families [at The Invictus Games] and giving everything I can, 120% to them to make sure that they have the experience of a lifetime.

“That’s my focus here. And when I leave here, I go back, and my focus is my family, who I miss massively.”

Astrologer, Emili Adame, has weighed in on the comment, as well as Harry’s recent actions, which has seen him jet over to the UK to visit his grandmother the Queen, as well as his father Prince Charles and wife Duchess Camilla.

She previously told To Di For podcast: “Now we’re seeing that he holds on again to the past. There’s nostalgia there.

“So… this breakaway that he’s had, he’s, he’s kind of rethinking some of this. He’s rethinking how he wants to move forward.”

Royal author, Tina Brown, also believes Prince William’s younger sibling will return to the UK for good, especially when the Queen passes away.

Speaking previously on the podcast Sway, she said: “I think that Harry is going to want to come back when the Queen dies to serve his country. And I think they will find a way to reel him in.

“And it’s possible that Meghan – maybe they will have a commuter arrangement. I don’t know. I don’t see Meghan ever wanting to go back. She disliked England.”

If Harry does return to London he may have to do “part-time long-distance relationship” with his wife, unless she moves to the UK for good with him.

However, Harry has not commented on the return rumours.