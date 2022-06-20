Prince Harry may ‘relinquish his titles’ following his Platinum Jubilee appearance

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returned to the UK with their two little ones, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, earlier this month for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The Sussexes were spotted in the Buckingham Palace window playing with Savannah Phillips and Mia Tindall during the annual fly past for Trooping the Colour, and made their only official appearance at a special service held at St Paul’s Cathedral.

While they remained in the UK to celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday on Saturday 4th June, the couple flew back to the US shortly afterwards.

During their trip they kept a very low profile and many noted their change in status following the seating arrangement in St Paul’s Cathedral which saw Prince Charles and Prince William sat across from the couple, with one insider claiming that the Duke of Cambridge avoided eye contact with his brother.

Now, royal expert Neil Sean has claimed that this has made Harry rethink his royal titles.

Talking in a video on his YouTube channel, he said: ‘Prince Harry was very vocal about being trapped within the British monarchy. He claimed that he was living in a goldfish bowl which is really conflicting when he wanted to dash over for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to make sure that he was seen.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

‘It’s very difficult when your paymasters like Netflix and Spotify, you’re a celebrity, not a royal.’

However, the royal expert adds that Harry may ‘relinquish’ his titles as he knows that being a Prince is ‘his birthright’.

He added: ‘Apparently he’s not gone off in a bit of a huff because of the way he was treated at the Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry think that perhaps it may be a good idea to relinquish the titles that so many people are going on about.

‘Perhaps as individual, he knows that they could never take away the title Prince Harry that’s his birthright.’

Since stepping down as senior royals, Harry and Meghan no longer use their HRH styles but it remains to be seen if they will hand over their remaining titles in the future.