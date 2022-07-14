Khloe Kardashian is expecting second baby with Tristan Thompson via surrogate

True will be a big sister
Khloe Kardashian is expecting her second child with Tristan Thompson via surrogate.
Despite having an on-off relationship over the years, the pair, who have four-year-old daughter True, are expanding their brood.
A representative of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told PEOPLE: “We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November.
“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.
“We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”
However, the news does not mean the former couple are back together, as they split in January after the 38-year-old Good American mogul discovered the NBA player had fathered another child, Theo, in December with Maralee Nichols, while they were together.
A source told the publication: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.
“The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”
Khloe and Tristan started dating in 2016, and welcomed four-year-old daughter True in 2018. Tristan, 31, also has son Prince, five, with ex-partner Jordan Craig.
Khloe has been very open about her experiences and struggles conceiving, which is why she sought the advice of her sister, Kim Kardashian, and explored surrogacy herself.
In Keeping Up With the Kardashian’s final season Khloe revealed doctors warned she would have a “high risk” pregnancy if she had another child.
Speaking previously on the show, she said: “They said it’s like an 80-something percent chance that I will miscarry. I almost miscarried with True at the beginning. But I didn’t know that was like a lingering thing.”