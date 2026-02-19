I’m a “Chinese Baddie” by Birth—These Are the TCM Beauty Rituals I Swear By

The Year of the Fire Horse is upon us—and something is in the air. Suddenly, everyone on the internet is a “Chinese baddie”.

Enter “chinamaxxing”: the TikTok-fuelled phenomenon where signifiers of Chinese lifestyle—from trying Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) to cooking congee—are suddenly being adapted across the board.

As a journalist of Chinese descent who has spent years reporting on my own culture, this sudden surge of curiosity leaves me feeling some type of way. I’m all for cultural appreciation, but it feels disorienting to scroll past video after video of non-Chinese creators body-tapping like my grandmother does in the mornings, and extolling the virtues of drinking hot water like it's some niche wellness hack. Much of it feels stripped of context, shared for social media clout rather than meaningfully engaging with customs that have been passed down for generations. Still, if this moment opens the door to a more thoughtful exchange, I’m not opposed to joining the conversation.

One thing the internet has correctly grasped, however, is the power of the Chinese New Year as a time for a complete reset. (I’m referring to this holiday as such, since I’m speaking specifically from a Chinese perspective; other Asian cultures celebrate Lunar New Year in different ways.) I follow a range of rituals, partly out of superstition, but mostly because they reset my mood and ready me for what’s ahead.

So, in the spirit of not gatekeeping, here are seven beauty and wellness habits I live by as a self-proclaimed “Chinese baddie”, not just for the new year, but whenever I need a fresh start.

The Auspicious Haircut

(Image credit: Venus Wong)

Cutting your hair after Chinese New Year begins is believed to be “cutting off” your luck in Chinese folk beliefs, and people generally avoid the salon in the first 15 days of the lunar calendar (if you missed the big deadline for the chop, don’t worry: it’s considered “safe” to get a haircut again after March 3 this year). I personally like the symbolic meaning of a fresh hairstyle for spring: you’re shedding split ends and any energy you don’t want to carry forward.

This year, with the help of Nicola Clarke Hair Salon , I opted for a “grown-out wolf cut”, one of the most requested styles this spring, according to stylist Mitchell Ladbrook. The longer curtain fringe skims the corners of my lips, so I can still tuck it behind my ears, while the layers start just below the jaw and connect into longer layers at the back, keeping movement and bounce. “This cut is less bold and severe than a typical wolf haircut , but still takes a lot of the heaviness off the hair,” explains Ladbroke. “It’s deliberately undone, and with the angles of the cut, and how the layers connect, it will be super easy to style.” I left the chair feeling instantly lighter, brighter, and in a more auspicious spirit.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I have really poor circulation, my feet turn into blocks of ice in the winter, so I rely on a nightly foot bath, a practice my grandma has sworn by for years. I asked Dr Li Ping Bartlett, specialist TCM practitioner at The Peninsula London Spa & Wellness Centre , to shine a light on why it’s so important to keep the feet warm. “The feet are viewed as a key entry point for the cold, and the starting point of the kidney meridian [energy channels in your body],” she explains. “Keeping them warm is believed to protect qi [vital energy] and support overall balance.”

Li Barlett recommends foot soaking using herbs like ai ye (mugwort). “This herb is considered warming and 'Yang-tonifying', and helps dispel cold and dampness from the meridians that run through the feet, and promote circulation of qi and blood,” she adds.

To do it properly, I recommend buying a collapsible foot bath, so it’s easier to stash away. The water should come just above the ankles to hit sanyinjiao (the “Three Yin Intersection”), an acupuncture point associated with circulation. In my experience, foot soaking also helps alleviate period cramps if I do it in the days leading up to my cycle. Once I’m on my period, I typically stop for a couple of days to let my body rest. Muihood, a British-Chinese founded skincare brand, sells a lovely bath soak containing mugwort and rosehip (an herb that helps reduce inflammation). Keep the temperature between 38 and 40°C and soak for up to 20 minutes.

Spring Cleaning My Fragrance Wardrobe

Household cleaning is big before Chinese New Year: we have a saying called “送旧迎新”, which literally translates to sweeping away old energy to make room for luck and new beginnings. I apply the same logic to my fragrance tray. As a perfume hoarder who struggles to part with my empties, this is the one time of year I’ll finally recycle the finished bottles, edit down the lineup – and make way for newness.

Lately, that “new” has been Creed’s Silver Mountain Water Eau de Parfum , which happens to be the brand’s bestselling scent in China. It’s not hard to see why: my nose is hit with a refreshing initial blast of green tea and bergamot that softens into a clean, cosy blend of musk and sandalwood that sits close to the skin and lingers for hours. I’m also impressed with the brand’s initiative to partner with renowned Chinese artist Jacky Tsai for its limited-edition Lunar New Year packaging. His beautiful illustration of a galloping horse, a collage of the perfume’s ingredients, feels entirely in step with my wish for the year.

Creed Silver Mountain Water Eau De Parfum £220 at Creed

A Pomelo-Scented Shower

One of my fondest early childhood memories is of my mum simmering pomelo leaves on Chinese New Year’s Eve, so we could rinse our bodies with the fragrant water. In Chinese culture, pomelo leaves are believed to cleanse away bad luck and lingering negativity (pomelo fruit also features heavily in traditional Chinese New Year decor). It’s also a good idea to cleanse yourself ahead of the New Year; washing your hair and showering on the first day is traditionally avoided for fear of rinsing away your good fortune.

Now that I’m living in London, fresh pomelo leaves are harder to come by, so I’ve found the next best thing: Jo Loves’ Pomelo Shower Gel . The zesty blend of vetiver, patchouli and pomelo feels so invigorating, and leaves my skin squeaky clean without stripping away moisture. It doesn’t quite beat a saucepan of leaves on the hob, but it’s an excellent pick-me-up on a dark winter morning nonetheless.

Jo Loves Pomelo a Bath & Shower Gel £37 at Space NK

Bright Skin, Brighter Future

I take most of my skincare cues from fellow Chinese girlies on RedNote , the Chinese social media app that exploded in popularity when TikTok was briefly banned in the US last year. The one cardinal rule they follow is “早C晚A”—vitamin C in the morning, vitamin A (retinoids) at night. It’s a simple concept that covers all bases: vitamin C protects the skin from UV damage and promotes a natural glow, while retinoids help with reducing dullness and hyperpigmentation.

My go-to morning dose of vitamin C has been Garnier’s Vitamin C Fresh & Bright Hydrating Sorbet Cream . It has a slightly mattifying, sorbet texture that disappears into my skin right away, leaving it bouncy without feeling overly greasy. It’s packed with vitamin C and niacinamide, both ingredients that help the skin appear smoother and more radiant, and deliver that lit-from-within look. For less than £8, I’m beyond impressed.

At night, I reach for Glow Recipe’s Blackberry Retinol Blemish Serum . It’s fast-absorbing and hydrating thanks to barrier-supporting extras like glycerin and ectoin. My breakout scars fade faster, and I never had that tight feeling that can come from “purging” (irritation from retinol).

Gua Sha All Over (Not Just The Face)

I’d be remiss not to mention gua sha in any story about Chinese beauty practices—it’s arguably the most recognisable one of them all. I’ve written about gua sha before, but its benefits go far beyond snatching your jawline. The same tool you use for lymphatic drainage can be worked over the legs, shoulders and even your scalp for full-body payoff.

“Gua sha is a manual therapy [in TCM] that uses a smooth tool to create controlled friction on the skin, with benefits varying by area due to differences in tissue, circulation, and lymphatic flow,” explains Dr Bartlett. “On the face, this boost in microcirculation can improve skin tone, encourage lymphatic drainage and reduce puffiness, while also easing tension in the jaw, brow and neck.”

“On the body, particularly the legs, back, and shoulders, gua sha promotes blood flow and fascial mobility, which can reduce muscle tightness and soreness,” she adds. “It helps disperse blood stagnation, often perceived as localised stiffness or aching.” On the scalp, the increased circulation creates a healthier environment for the follicles and relieves the kind of tight, cranial tension that often sits behind headaches.

Make-up For Prosperity

(Image credit: Venus Wong)

By now, it’s pretty evident how important promoting good blood circulation is in Chinese holistic wellness. In fact, this has a huge influence on makeup trends, too. On Chinese social media, make-up looks that create the look of having abundant "气血"—the body’s vital energy and blood, believed to be responsible for a healthy, rosy complexion—is something that never stops going viral.

To fake that natural, healthy flow, I like to double up on two blushes: Armani Luminous Silk Cheek Tint Shine in Sunlit Sienna for its gorgeous pearly sheen, then Merit’s Flush Balm in Cheeky , blended out with my fingers. These warm terracotta tones mimic that rush of blood to the cheeks, and the combo stays on all day.

Another sign of good circulation is full, healthy brows, so I set mine with Benefit’s 24-Hour Brow Setter Gel , now in a special gold Lunar New Year edition, to make them look extra fluffy.

Of course, red lipstick always helps. I prefer a cool-toned red, and DIOR’s Rouge Couture Lipstick in 999 Velvet never lets me down. I feel even luckier with its new red-and-gold Lunar New Year packaging.