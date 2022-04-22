Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Remember, if you've been through the same: you are not alone.

There’s a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and, in it, both Kourtney and Kris detail their own pregnancy struggles throughout the years.

Trigger warning – article discusses miscarriage and IVF

Kris candidly speaks about the heartbreaking miscarriage she went through in 1994, while Kourtney shares her own IVF struggles.

Kris was married to Caitlyn Jenner from April 1991 to March 2015, who identified as a male – Bruce – at the time.

Speaking about miscarrying the baby, Kris details that her “body completely shut down.”

Kourtney, 43, is currently trying for a baby with fiance Travis Barker and discusses her own current journey to get pregnant.

Kris shared that during the difficult period, she felt both “moody” and “depressed”, with Kourtney sharing that she’s felt the same in recent months.

Revealing that her and Travis have been trying for a baby – but have faced struggles along the way – she says she’s been feeling “a little off and not like herself.”

“I have everything in the world to be happy about. I just feel a little bit off and not like myself. Super moody and hormonal, like I am a lunatic half the time,” Kourtney shares.

According to the reality TV star, they consulted with their doctor who advises “doing IVF”, but so far, “it hasn’t been the most amazing experience.”

IVF – In vitro fertilisation – is the process you can undergo if you’re trying to get pregnant but having difficulties conceiving naturally. Via a process of the retrieval of eggs from your ovaries, a doctor then fertilises them with sperm in the lab and transfers them back into your uterus.

Prior to this process, doctors normally prescribe fertility drugs to trigger both hormone release and egg production.

Speaking about how said medication has caused her to suffer from a low mood and more, Kourtney confesses that seeing people gossip about her being pregnant online only makes the situation more difficult.

“It’s so rude to comment on people when you have no idea what they’re actually going through,” she shares, with mum Kris adding, “Even though Kourtney has three beautiful children, it doesn’t make it hurt any less if you’re trying to have a baby and you’ve been struggling.”

Often, when undergoing IVF treatment, women can put on weight as the hormone injections required affect your hunger levels.

Kourtney shares that she and Travis want a baby together “so badly” as they are keen “to make something together.”

Kris seconds her sentiment, further explaining: “You want to bring your own baby, your own love, into the world, in the way you know how it feels to have a child, and now you want to do it with the love of your life.”

Our thoughts go out to anyone who has experienced fertility struggles, a long IVF journey, or a miscarriage of any form. Remember – you are not alone, and help is out there.