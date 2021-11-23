Familiar with Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand? No? Well the Good American Black Friday sale is the perfect way to get to know it, as its bestselling products will be reduced.
Good American Black Friday sale – quick links:
- Good Legs Skinny Jeans,
was £115, now £86.25
- Good 90s straight leg jeans,
was £173, now £129.75
- 90s rib swimsuit,
was £84, now £63
- Fit for success jumpsuit,
was £150, now £112.50
- Pull-on boots,
was £225, now £171.75
Good American Black Friday sale
Good American will be running a 25% off promotion from the Wednesday 24th to Tuesday 30th November, meaning you have a whole week to shop. Some exclusions will apply the first two days of the sale, however if you can wait a little longer, the promo will run on everything from the 26th November.
You can shop the sale early using the code BF25.
Good Legs Skinny Jeans,
was £115, now £86.25
The brand’s #1 best-selling high rise, skinny fit stretch jean in a classic dark blue wash. The Good Legs Deep V are made with a gap-proof contoured waistband and a high waist that’s sure to flatter every curve.
Good 90s straight leg jeans,
was £173, now £129.75
With a high waist and straight leg, this jean is oversized yet more form-fitting than Good ‘90s Loose.
90s rib swimsuit,
was £84, now £63
This simple, strappy one-piece will be your hot girl summer go-to. Good coverage with luxe fabrication.
Fit for success jumpsuit,
was £150, now £112.50
A denim jumpsuit featuring hidden front zipper closure and breast pockets. A best-seller for the brand.
Pull-on boots,
was £225, now £171.75
A chunky take on the classic Chelsea boot.
Can you get Good American in the UK?
The good news is the Good American website does ship to the UK. All taxes appear at checkout so you don’t get any nasty surprises on arrival, and express shipping will take up to 5 days. You can also shop Good American at Selfridges in the UK, online and in store.
GOOD AMERICAN Always Fits high-rise skinny-leg stretch-denim jeans, £140 at Selfridges
These classic stretchy cotton jeans are perfect worn with an oversized white shirt.
GOOD AMERICAN Scuba single-breasted stretch-crepe blazer, £150 at Selfridges
What would go even better with the aforementioned jeans? This gorgeous black blazer.
Is Good American by Khloe?
Yes. Good American was co-founded by Khoe Kardashian and Emma Grede, a London-born female entrepreneur who specialises in celebrity collaborations and also co-founded SKIMS, with Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West. The label’s USP is simple: redefining wardrobe staples for the modern woman, with an emphasis on inclusivity (they go up to a UK size 28).
Although the brand is known for its jeans, it also stocks swimwear, loungewear, dresses, coats and all. Basically everything you could possibly need.