Familiar with Khloe Kardashian’s denim brand? No? Well the Good American Black Friday sale is the perfect way to get to know it, as its bestselling products will be reduced.

Good American will be running a 25% off promotion from the Wednesday 24th to Tuesday 30th November, meaning you have a whole week to shop. Some exclusions will apply the first two days of the sale, however if you can wait a little longer, the promo will run on everything from the 26th November.

You can shop the sale early using the code BF25.

Good Legs Skinny Jeans, was £115 , now £86.25

The brand’s #1 best-selling high rise, skinny fit stretch jean in a classic dark blue wash. The Good Legs Deep V are made with a gap-proof contoured waistband and a high waist that’s sure to flatter every curve. View Deal

Can you get Good American in the UK?

The good news is the Good American website does ship to the UK. All taxes appear at checkout so you don’t get any nasty surprises on arrival, and express shipping will take up to 5 days. You can also shop Good American at Selfridges in the UK, online and in store.

Is Good American by Khloe?

Yes. Good American was co-founded by Khoe Kardashian and Emma Grede, a London-born female entrepreneur who specialises in celebrity collaborations and also co-founded SKIMS, with Khloe’s sister Kim Kardashian West. The label’s USP is simple: redefining wardrobe staples for the modern woman, with an emphasis on inclusivity (they go up to a UK size 28).

Although the brand is known for its jeans, it also stocks swimwear, loungewear, dresses, coats and all. Basically everything you could possibly need.