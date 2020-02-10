The Queen has called Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and baby Archie back to the UK

And they're on their way.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news last month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple have since relocated to Canada, living a peaceful month with baby Archie.

The couple have faced a huge wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the Queen seemed offended, with the monarch reacting strongly, removing their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles – something they were said to be shocked by.

It is thought however that amid the speculation around the Queen’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Monarch is setting the record straight.

Last week, the monarch donned a Canadian snowflake brooch that some saw as a nod to the Sussex family, and now it has been revealed that the Queen has called the family of three back to the UK.

Yes, according to the Sunday Times, the Queen has asked Harry and Meghan to come back to the UK next month to attend the annual Commonwealth service on March 9.

The couple won’t be there for long however, expected to return to Canada after the event.

This is lovely.