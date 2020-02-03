The Queen has extended a very sweet olive branch to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news this month as they announced that they were planning on stepping down from their roles as ‘senior’ members of the royal family, hoping to become financially independent.

It was then announced by Buckingham Palace that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be losing their HRH titles following a new deal, and repaying ‘Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage’.

Releasing an official statement, Buckingham Palace announced: ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.’

The royal couple faced a huge wave of backlash, with people taking most umbrage with the fact that the Queen seemed offended, with the monarch reacting strongly, removing their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador titles – something they were said to be shocked by.

It is thought however that amid the speculation around the Queen’s relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the Monarch is setting the record straight, using her choice of clothes to show her love and support.

While attending a morning service at Sandringham this weekend, the Queen opted to accessorise her powder blue suit with a very special piece of jewellery – a Canadian snowflake brooch.

And while the brooch was given to the Queen by David Johnson, former Governor-General, back in 2017, the decision to wear it seems undoubtedly like a message of support to the Sussex family who she insists remain ‘a part of her family’.

