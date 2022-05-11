Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas ‘thrilled’ to finally have baby home

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are overjoyed to have their baby daughter finally home with them.

The couple – who got married in 2018 – confirmed they had welcomed their first baby via surrogate in January this year, and have since revealed they have named their daughter Malti Marie.

However, after Malti spent over 100 days in the NICU, she is finally home with the Quantico actress and her 29-year-old musician husband. It’s safe to say the pair couldn’t be happier to have her home safe and in their arms.

Priyanka, 39, shared a photo of her and Nick cradling their child on her Instagram account, and insisted Malti has adjusted to home life well.

The adorable post read: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home.”

Priyanka went on to share it has been a “challenging few months” for the family, but they are grateful to have their baby home.

She continued: “Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is. We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home, and just want to thank every Doctor, nurse and specialist at Rady Children’s La Jolla and Cedar Sinai, Los Angeles, who were there selflessly every step of the way.

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

Priyanka went on to praise the mothers, and parent figures, in her life, as well as the former Jonas Brothers band member.

The post concluded: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.

“Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

A separate source has since told PEOPLE the couple saw taking Malti home on America’s version of Mother’s Day, which falls on 8 May, was the “perfect Mother’s Day gift”.

The insider has also praised Priyanka and Nick for how well they have adapted to parenthood.

The source said: “They just want to hold and snuggle her. They are already great parents.”