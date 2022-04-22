Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra reveal daughter’s name

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Three months after Priyanka gave birth

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have named their daughter, three months after welcoming their first child into the world back in January.

The couple – who got married in 2018 – confirmed they had welcomed their first baby via surrogate in January this year, and just earlier this week announced their baby girl’s name, which is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, PEOPLE has reported.

Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29, have yet to share the inspiration behind their baby name.

However, it is known from the birth certificate baby Malti was born on 15 January at 8pm at San Diego, California.

The pair announced they had welcomed their first child, and were a family of three just a few days after Malti was born.

On January 21, the singer and Quantico actress shared a statement on Instagram asking for privacy following the birth.

The post read: ” We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Nick was thrust into the limelight at a young age as he made up part of the hit boyband Jonas Brothers, alongside his siblings Joe and Kevin. He then went on to appear in Disney shows, and onto larger cinema blockbusters, including Jumanji franchise.

Though Priyanka and Nick are aware the public are keen to know about every aspect of their life, they always want to maintain boundaries surrounding their personal lives. We get that.

Speaking previously to Vanity Fair, Nick said: “We’ve set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family.”

So far the pair have refrained from posting pictures of their daughter on social media.