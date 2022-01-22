Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed a baby via surrogate

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first baby via a surrogate, the pair have confirmed.

The couple’s daughter was due to be born in April, but arrived 27 weeks premature on Sunday 16 January at a Southern California hospital, where she will remain until she is healthy to return home, a source said.

Priyanka, 39, and Nick, 29 – who married in 2018 – will reunite as a family of three in LA as soon as the surrogate and baby girl leave hospital.

Priyanka confirmed the news on her Instagram account, with a post that read: ‘We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via a surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. ‘

The Quantico actor and Jonas Brothers band member are said to have wanted to start a family together for a while, but their busy schedules made it difficult, which is believed to be the reason they contacted a family planning agency to.

An insider told The Daily Mail: ‘Priyanka doesn’t have any fertility issues preventing her from having a baby, but she is 39 now so it’s not getting any easier,.

‘Their busy work schedules also mean that it’s difficult for them to physically be together to conceive when she is ovulating, so some time ago they went down the surrogacy route.

‘This is the woman’s fifth surrogacy. They met her and really liked her.

‘The baby had been due in April but the surrogate ended up giving birth on Sunday, so she was very premature.’

Videos you may like:

‘Priyanka had been trying to get her filming all done before the baby was due in April – but obviously this has completely thrown her plans. ‘

The source has confirmed Nick and Priyanka are happier than ever together, despite speculation a split was on the cards.

The source continued: ‘There were rumours and speculation that the marriage was in trouble and that they might divorce, but that’s total nonsense. Nick and Priyanka are very happy together.’