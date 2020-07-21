Here’s the sweet wedding ‘present’ the Queen gave Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world last week as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

While the nuptials were a special moment for the entire royal family, with Beatrice’s relatives coming out in force with their heartfelt social media tributes, it was thought to be a particularly important day for the Queen.

The day was thought to be a milestone moment for the monarch as it might mark the last family wedding the Queen and Prince Philip will attend, given that all of the older royal grandchildren are now married.

It’s hardly surprising therefore that people have been excited to know what the monarch gave her granddaughter as a wedding present.

The answer? Her royal blessing.

Yes, really. So far, the only public wedding present from the Queen to Princess Beatrice is her royal blessing.

The Queen did lend Princess Beatrice her iconic vintage Normal Hartnell dress and her grandmother Queen Mary’s tiara to wear for her big day, so there are thoughts that these could have been actual presents rather than loans.

Only time will tell – but we’re sure the Queen will gift Beatrice and Edoardo a suitably wonderful wedding gift – other than her royal blessing!

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!