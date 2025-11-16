The Princess of Wales is known to be passionate about nature, with the future Queen narrating a video series in 2025 to celebrate the changing of the seasons.

The most recent of these aired over the weekend, with Princess Kate uploading a video montage of her exploring the outdoors in autumn, filmed by Will Warr.

"Autumn - a season of reflection, growth and deeper connection," the Princess of Wales captioned the powerful video - the third in her series. "Embrace the beauty found in change, as we prepare for winter’s rest."

"As the days grow shorter and the shadows grow longer, the energy of summer withdraws into autumn," Princess Kate narrates in the video. "This is the season for reflection and refinement. Trees shed their canopies in preparation for winter, just as we too learn to let go of what is no longer needed.

"Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most - encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen.

"With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us that there is beauty to be found in change, in permanence and in letting go," she continues. "These are the natural cycles of life. Whilst the blossoms fall and the colours fade, the roots grow deeper, stronger. Let love be the root that holds us, the light that guides us, with hope through change, endure."

Princess Kate has spoken previously about her love of the outdoors, recalling during an appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's 'Happy Mum, Happy Baby' podcast that being in nature is her "happy place".

"As children, we spent a lot of time outside, and it’s something I’m really passionate about," she explained. "I think it’s so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying foundations. It’s such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of 'I've got to cook' and 'I've got to do this.' And actually, it’s so simple.

"That’s what I would want [my children] to remember," she continued. "Those moments with me as a mother, but also the family going to the beach, getting soaking wet, filling our boots full of water, those are what I would want them to remember."

