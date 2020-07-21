Princess Beatrice’s wedding outfit featured a subtle tribute to her name

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Beatrice surprised the world last week as it emerged that she had wed fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a secret intimate ceremony.

Following the disruption of their original wedding plans due to the coronavirus outbreak, the couple’s intimate wedding reportedly had just 20 guests, including Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who made their first socially distanced appearance.

‘The couple decided to hold a small private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May,’ explained a statement from Buckingham Palace. ‘Working within Government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.’

The surprise nuptials made non-stop headlines, from the Instagrammable flower arches and the tradition breaking wedding rings to the Queen and Prince Philip’s attendance, with the day thought to mark an important milestone for them.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the day however was Princess Beatrice’s wedding dress, with the bride recycling one of the Queen’s most iconic looks for her big day.

It has been reported that Beatrice’s look featured some symbolic tributes, with eagle eyed viewers spotting a subtle nod to the bride’s full name – Beatrice Elizabeth Mary.

Beatrice not only wore Queen Elizabeth’s vintage Normal Hartnell dress, a nod to the Elizabeth in her name, she also wore a diamond fringe tiara that belonged to her great great grandmother, Queen Mary.

In terms of bridal looks, it doesn’t get much better than Beatrice’s sentimental yet stunning choices.

Huge congratulations to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!