I’m a high-street obsessed fashion editor and I’ve scoured all my favourite shops for the most expensive looking pieces online now

I have an admission to make, as much as I love luxury and designer fashion and all that it entails, from fashion month to celebrity style, the high street is where my heart is. Aside from the occasional splurge purchase (and believe me, there have been a fair few), my wardrobe is made up of 75% high street buys with stores like Mango and Zara making up the largest share.

While my wardrobe may be on the more affordable side, I still want to give off that polished, expensive-look, so, over the years I’ve become an expert at selecting the pieces that not only could pass as much more expensive than their price tag, but, that you’re also unlikely to spot everyone else wearing. After all, there’s nothing worse than arriving at the office or a summer wedding to find three people in the same blouse, dress or jumpsuit as you (a pitfall that becomes much more likely when you’re shopping from the high street).

The key is to opt for quality fabrics, sleek silhouettes and intricate detailing, all of which are now widely available on the high street. But, that isn’t to say you need to keep things minimalist either, while quiet luxury inspired pieces are definitely one way to look expensive, there are also a whole host of printed styles that will channel that eclectic yet expensive euro summer or lost in LA look, without compromising on fun.

So, without further ado, here’s my edit of the most expensive looking buys on the high street right now, all priced at under £250. Keep scrolling for guilt free shopping…

Shop the most expensive looking buys on the high street

If you want to look expensive, tailoring is a great place to start. This linen-blend co-ord could pass as designer thanks to its sleek lines and chic wide leg trousers.

Mango Halter neck floral dress £49.99 at Mango I'm convinced this dress could be from a small LA brand rather than Mango. Picture it worn on holiday with co-ordinating red heels - perfection!

Aligne Leo Denim Pinstripe Waistcoat £119 at Aligne Aligne make some of the best waistcoats and tailoring on the high street and this denim iteration may just be my favourite yet.

Zara Embellished Flat Slider Sandals £49.99 at Zara Looking expensive doesn't mean you have to opt for ultra-simple pieces. These Zara sandals feature a bronze dragonfly detail which looks luxe and feels unique.

COS Embellished Mini Shift Dress £155 at COS If you're opting for an embellished style from the high street, always check if the design carries onto the back to ensure it looks expensive. This one ticks that box and looks oh-so-cute.

M&S Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer in Butterscotch £69 at M&S I promise you'll get so much wear out of this blazer and nobody will dare to think it's from M&S. For a more relaxed fit, don't be afraid to go up a size or two.

Next Weave Shoulder Bag With Orb Keyring £44 at Next The weave, the rich chocolate tone, the gold detailing: all combine to make this bag look much more expensive than just £44.

Mint Velvet Pink Cotton Tie Front Top £79 at Mint Velvet I won't mention who but this top could pass for one of my favourite designer brands. Alongside this hot pink shade it also comes in black for a more understated look.

River Island Cream Ruched Kitten Heel Court Shoes £40 at River Island I could not add these kitten heels to my basket fast enough. The perfect summer shoe that won't leave you with aching feet.

& Other Stories Pleated Drawstring Midi Skirt £97 at & Other Stories The drawstring waist on this chic midi skirt proves that detailing can totally transform a simple piece into something that looks high end and elevated.

John Lewis Ios Floral Twist Neck Swimsuit £28 (Was £40) at John Lewis The pretty floral print on this swimsuit is reminiscent of one of the most iconic boho designer brands. Plus, it's currently on sale so you can snap up a real bargain.

Massimo Dutti Knit Cotton Blend Top £49.95 at Massimo Dutti Massimo Dutti excel at pieces that give off an expensive feel and this knit top proves it. Simple sophistication as it's best.

Reiss Crete Wide Leg Flared Jeans £150 at Reiss When it comes to expensive looking denim, it's important to think about the wash as well as the fit. Avoid rips, burn detailing or coloured tones for a polished look.

Kitri Talitha Pastel Floral Knit Midi Dress £225 at Kitri Kitri make some of my favourite affordable occasionwear that looks both unique and expensive. This floral print dress with a tassel trim is just screaming to be worn to a beach wedding.

Playful printed co-ords are huge right now and this set from New Look taps right into the trend.

Whistles premium cotton crochet circle shirt £149 at ASOS This shirt has so many details that make it look expensive. From the laser cut lace to the pearl buttons, I love it all. Plus, there's a matching skirt if you want to try the full co-ord look.

Arket Linen Trousers £87 at Arket If you're after simple high-quality separates, head to Arket. These linen trousers will work with endless outfit combinations through spring, summer and beyond.