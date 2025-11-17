BBC’s Wild Cherry Is Officially Here – This Is What We Know About It

For fans of The White Lotus, Sirens, Big Little Lies and Gossip Girl, there's a brand new TV series to fill the hole in your hearts.

Introducing, Wild Cherry, the viral BBC drama series that has taken the internet by storm and become an instant cult classic.

From the impressive cast to the gripping plot, here's what we know about Wild Cherry so far...

Wild Cherry plot

Written and created by Nicôle Lecky, Wild Cherry follows a privileged group of mothers in Surrey, whose lives begin to unravel when their daughters are caught at the centre of an online scandal.

"Life appears perfect for super-mum Juliet and self-made businesswoman Lorna. But when a provocative school scandal threatens their daughters Grace and Allegra, we realise that nothing is as it seems," reads the BBC teaser. "Scandal, danger and intrigue sit just beneath the surface of this idyllic town."

The timely show, directed by Toby MacDonald, explores the dangers of social media, and the online pressures experienced by teenage girls.

Wild Cherry cast

The Wild Cherry cast is star-studded, featuring Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin) Eve Best (House of the Dragon), Nicôle Lecky (Mood) and new faces Imogen Faires and Amelia May in the show's leading roles.

Not to mention, a cameo from Clara Amfo, and there is also a royal name involved in the project, with Sophie Winkleman, known formally as Lady Frederick Windsor, playing the role of Frances Frederick.

The inspiration behind Wild Cherry

Show creator Nicôle Lecky has opened up about the inspiration behind Wild Cherry in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, describing it as twofold.

"I stumbled upon this gated community in the home counties just outside of London. And I thought that I hadn’t seen that wealth — on British television, at least — in a very specific, nuanced way," she explained. "So I wanted to set something there."

She continued: "At the same time, I was reading a lot of articles and things coming out about… pressures on teenagers but specifically teenage girls. I really thought about this idea of the gulf between women and teenager-hood. How do you parent teenage girls when you have grown up in such a different time without social media? [At] my age, I sit in the middle of these two ages. And yeah, I think that was the jump off for me. I really wanted to explore it through teenagers, but I also wanted to see how it affected women and mothers."

All six episodes of Wild Cherry are available to watch now, released to BBC iPlayer on Saturday 15 November 2025. However, the show will also be streaming on BBC One.

Wild Cherry season two

The BBC show has not yet been confirmed for a second season, but we will continue to update this story.

Wild Cherry is available to watch now on BBC iPlayer.