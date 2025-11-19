Ariana Grande Has Just Confirmed a Major Career Change From 2026

Ariana Grande is front and centre this week, with her highly-anticipated blockbuster, Wicked: For Good, set for release on Friday.

The star-studded two-part film series has seen the pop star return to acting, earning Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations for her performance.

And with the 32-year-old's film career going from strength to strength, it seems like she might be pivoting to acting for the long term.

This was something Grande opened up about this week, hinting at a 2026 career change during her recent appearance on the 'Good Hang with Amy Poehler' podcast.

"I think the last 10 to 15 years will look very different to the ones that are coming up," Grande told Poehler.

And when asked about her highly-anticipated 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour, taking place next June across North America and the UK, the singer described it as her "last hurrah".

"I don't want to say any definitive things," Grande explained. "I do know that I'm very excited to do this small tour, but I think it might not happen again for a long, long, long, long time.

"It's going to be beautiful and I'm so grateful for that," she added. "I think that's why I'm doing it because I'm like, 'One last hurrah.' For now."

"I spent so much time only doing pop music - but I grew up as a girl who loved musical theatre and comedy," Grande later reflected "So I think the thing that will be best for my soul and also my art and for what I'm giving myself to, is if I'm chasing things that feel very right in the moment.

"Even if it's mundane it needs to be something different," she continued. "I am doing a movie right now because it's a role that I read the script and I love it and it's funny and I love the cast and I'm so excited. Then I'm doing a small stint of shows next year because that is something that authentically sounded good to me. I think following those authentic impulses feels like a really good idea."

