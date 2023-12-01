30 editor-approved Christmas gifts for every man in your life
From your boyfriend and dad to that random Secret Santa draw, we've got all the possible gifts for him covered
Buying the right Christmas gifts for him can prove pretty tricky. We can all relate to the rising panic; with only a few weeks left until the big day you need Christmas present ideas, and fast. Well fear not, we’ve got you covered with the best gifts out there that will suit all budgets.
Whether you're shopping for your boyfriend, dad, best friend, colleague, or a distant relative you’ve picked from the the family Secret Santa, we’ve got all bases covered which means no more wasted gadgets or presents that never make it out of the box.
As shopping editors it's literally our job to stay on top of the best products to shop online, so we've hand-picked the best ‘Christmas gifts for him' available to buy in 2023. If you're shopping for a few different people not to worry, as we've also curated lists of the best gifts for her, best gifts for kids, best personalised gifts, best ethical gifts, and best beauty gift sets - so you're well and truly covered).
Don't forget to check out our top Christmas hamper, stocking filler and Secret Santa picks too (the office party is right around the corner after all).
Gifts for boyfriends
When it comes to buying a gift for your significant other, it helps that you can be a bit more personal with your choice. Maybe you haven't been together for very long, in which case a stylish knit makes a failsafe choice, or if this is your 14th Christmas together, we've got more meaningful gift options for you too.
Whether it's a fragrance you know he loves (because you've seen it on his nightstand more than any other) or a piece of jewellery that'll remind him of you every day, we've got all bases covered.
If he's a fan of a little spice, this gift set from Chilli No5 is the ideal addition to your Christmas present for him. 12 glass bottles are filled with gourmet chilli sauces, so if he already puts chilli sauce on everything, this is an elevated take.
You basically can't go wrong with this Ralph Lauren cable knit as a gift for your other half, especially as it comes in the most stunning true red. It's festive-yet-stylish at its very best.
Nothing says luxury like a Tom Ford fragrance. This set contains a 100ml bottle of Tom Ford Noir Extreme, as well as a handy 10ml travel spray.
A ring is something he will keep forever. This signet ring is super stylish thanks to the statement black stone and sterling silver band.
If he's into cooking, the Always Pan is a failsafe gift. About half of the MCUK team owns one and can vouch for the incredible quality - it does the job of 10 conventional pans and looks super chic.
Not only are these Beats headphones super chic, but they are noise cancelling, IPX4 water and sweat resistant, deliver loud and clear calls, last for up to 24 hours with the included charging carry case, and are compatible with both Apple and Android devices.
Gifts for dads
Why is buying gifts for dads so notoriously difficult? If he's not insisting he "doesn't need anything love", he's gone ahead and already bought the practical present you'd already planned to get for him.
Not to worry - the following gifts strike the perfect balance between practical and indulgent.
An electric shaver is the ultimate investment, and this Braun one has a 4 in 1 head and a 60 minute battery life. Because let's be honest - when is the last time your dad upgraded his most-used gadget?
You can't beat the gift of good coffee, and this stylish Nespresso machine would complement any kitchen. It comes with four cup sizes, and all he has to do is take his chosen Nespresso capsule, pop it in, and go.
When all else fails - you can’t go wrong with a good whisky. This one, from Fettercairn, is seriously smooth.
If your dad is the reigning King of barbecues trust me - he would absolutely love his own Roccbox. The sleek pizza oven is also compatible with gas but I'd bet anything he'll thoroughly enjoy making authentic wood-fired pizzas for the whole family.
Sure, he might 'already have a wallet', but does his current model feature premium Italian leather and an RFID-protecting aluminium case? Thought not.
Gifts for brothers
Your brother is usually *slightly* easier to buy for than the average man - you've known him for most (or all) of his life, after all! Nevertheless, if you're still after some inspo here are our top Christmas gift picks for brothers - from stylish backpacks to the headphones that will gain you some serious brownie points.
Bowers & Wilkins headphones really can't be beaten when it comes to high-quality sound and stylish design. This deeply stylish sage green pair makes the perfect Christmas present.
Another practical yet stylish present idea is this bag from Coach. It's made from soft leather and canvas coated with the iconic 'C' monogram. It has a large capacity and loads of secure pockets, making it perfect for his everyday commute.
You can never go wrong with a pair of classic boots. These, by way of Manolo Blahnik, are seriously smart and will be worn forever.
Converse will never go out of fashion, but for something a little bit different we're sure he'll love this Comme Des Garçons design.
A bucket hat is always a good shout, especially when it's as classically cool as this one from Haze of Monk.
Gifts for grandads
Sentimentality and practicality are both key factors to picking an excellent gift for your grandad. A beautiful frame with a picture of the entire family will never fail to go down well, and, failing that, something classically stylish to keep him warm in the winter months.