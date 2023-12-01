Buying the right Christmas gifts for him can prove pretty tricky. We can all relate to the rising panic; with only a few weeks left until the big day you need Christmas present ideas, and fast. Well fear not, we’ve got you covered with the best gifts out there that will suit all budgets.

Whether you're shopping for your boyfriend, dad, best friend, colleague, or a distant relative you’ve picked from the the family Secret Santa, we’ve got all bases covered which means no more wasted gadgets or presents that never make it out of the box.

As shopping editors it's literally our job to stay on top of the best products to shop online, so we've hand-picked the best ‘Christmas gifts for him' available to buy in 2023. If you're shopping for a few different people not to worry, as we've also curated lists of the best gifts for her, best gifts for kids, best personalised gifts, best ethical gifts, and best beauty gift sets - so you're well and truly covered).

Don't forget to check out our top Christmas hamper, stocking filler and Secret Santa picks too (the office party is right around the corner after all).

Gifts for boyfriends

When it comes to buying a gift for your significant other, it helps that you can be a bit more personal with your choice. Maybe you haven't been together for very long, in which case a stylish knit makes a failsafe choice, or if this is your 14th Christmas together, we've got more meaningful gift options for you too.

Whether it's a fragrance you know he loves (because you've seen it on his nightstand more than any other) or a piece of jewellery that'll remind him of you every day, we've got all bases covered.

Gifts for dads

Why is buying gifts for dads so notoriously difficult? If he's not insisting he "doesn't need anything love", he's gone ahead and already bought the practical present you'd already planned to get for him.

Not to worry - the following gifts strike the perfect balance between practical and indulgent.

Gifts for brothers

Your brother is usually *slightly* easier to buy for than the average man - you've known him for most (or all) of his life, after all! Nevertheless, if you're still after some inspo here are our top Christmas gift picks for brothers - from stylish backpacks to the headphones that will gain you some serious brownie points.

Gifts for grandads

Sentimentality and practicality are both key factors to picking an excellent gift for your grandad. A beautiful frame with a picture of the entire family will never fail to go down well, and, failing that, something classically stylish to keep him warm in the winter months.