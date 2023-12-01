30 editor-approved Christmas gifts for every man in your life

From your boyfriend and dad to that random Secret Santa draw, we've got all the possible gifts for him covered

christmas gifts for him - products from the article
Valeza Bakolli

Buying the right Christmas gifts for him can prove pretty tricky. We can all relate to the rising panic; with only a few weeks left until the big day you need Christmas present ideas, and fast. Well fear not, we’ve got you covered with the best gifts out there that will suit all budgets.

Whether you're shopping for your boyfriend, dad, best friend, colleague, or a distant relative you’ve picked from the the family Secret Santa, we’ve got all bases covered which means no more wasted gadgets or presents that never make it out of the box.

As shopping editors it's literally our job to stay on top of the best products to shop online, so we've hand-picked the best ‘Christmas gifts for him' available to buy in 2023. If you're shopping for a few different people not to worry, as we've also curated lists of the best gifts for her, best gifts for kids, best personalised gifts, best ethical gifts, and best beauty gift sets - so you're well and truly covered).

Don't forget to check out our top Christmas hamper, stocking filler and Secret Santa picks too (the office party is right around the corner after all).

Gifts for boyfriends

When it comes to buying a gift for your significant other, it helps that you can be a bit more personal with your choice. Maybe you haven't been together for very long, in which case a stylish knit makes a failsafe choice, or if this is your 14th Christmas together, we've got more meaningful gift options for you too.

Whether it's a fragrance you know he loves (because you've seen it on his nightstand more than any other) or a piece of jewellery that'll remind him of you every day, we've got all bases covered.

christmas gifts for him chilli sauces set
Passport Piccanté World Chilli Sauces Gift Set

If he's a fan of a little spice, this gift set from Chilli No5 is the ideal addition to your Christmas present for him. 12 glass bottles are filled with gourmet chilli sauces, so if he already puts chilli sauce on everything, this is an elevated take.

christmas gifts for him - ralph lauren red cable knit turtleneck jumper
Ralph Lauren Cable-Knit Wool-Cashmere Jumper

You basically can't go wrong with this Ralph Lauren cable knit as a gift for your other half, especially as it comes in the most stunning true red. It's festive-yet-stylish at its very best.

christmas gifts for him - tom ford noir extreme set
Tom Ford Noir Extreme Set

Nothing says luxury like a Tom Ford fragrance. This set contains a 100ml bottle of Tom Ford Noir Extreme, as well as a handy 10ml travel spray.

christmas gifts for him silver and onyx ring
Missoma Fused Ridge Signet Ring

A ring is something he will keep forever. This signet ring is super stylish thanks to the statement black stone and sterling silver band.

christmas gifts for him - always pan
Always Pan® 2.0

If he's into cooking, the Always Pan is a failsafe gift. About half of the MCUK team owns one and can vouch for the incredible quality - it does the job of 10 conventional pans and looks super chic.

Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Sport Headphones with Active Noise Cancelling christmas gifts for him
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Not only are these Beats headphones super chic, but they are noise cancelling, IPX4 water and sweat resistant, deliver loud and clear calls, last for up to 24 hours with the included charging carry case, and are compatible with both Apple and Android devices.

Gifts for dads

Why is buying gifts for dads so notoriously difficult? If he's not insisting he "doesn't need anything love", he's gone ahead and already bought the practical present you'd already planned to get for him. 

Not to worry - the following gifts strike the perfect balance between practical and indulgent.

braun electric shaver - christmas gifts for him
Braun Series 9 Pro 9465cc Electric Shaver

An electric shaver is the ultimate investment, and this Braun one has a 4 in 1 head and a 60 minute battery life. Because let's be honest - when is the last time your dad upgraded his most-used gadget?

Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Pod Machine by Magimix christmas gifts for him
Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Pod Machine

You can't beat the gift of good coffee, and this stylish Nespresso machine would complement any kitchen. It comes with four cup sizes, and all he has to do is take his chosen Nespresso capsule, pop it in, and go. 

A bottle of the Fettercairn 12 YO Whisky - christmas gifts for him
Fettercairn, 12 YO Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky

When all else fails - you can’t go wrong with a good whisky. This one, from Fettercairn, is seriously smooth. 

christmas gifts for him - green standing pizza oven
Gozney Roccbox Pizza Oven

If your dad is the reigning King of barbecues trust me - he would absolutely love his own Roccbox. The sleek pizza oven is also compatible with gas but I'd bet anything he'll thoroughly enjoy making authentic wood-fired pizzas for the whole family.

christmas gifts for him brown leather card holder
Carl Friedrik × Secrid The Cardprotector

Sure, he might 'already have a wallet', but does his current model feature premium Italian leather and an RFID-protecting aluminium case? Thought not.

christmas gifts for him whoop fitness tracker and phone
WHOOP 4.0 Fitness Tracker

Is he into staying active? He might benefit from a WHOOP fitness tracker, which will monitor his health (including blood oxygen levels, skin temperature readings, and heart rate metrics) without any fiddly buttons or distracting screens.

Gifts for brothers

Your brother is usually *slightly* easier to buy for than the average man - you've known him for most (or all) of his life, after all! Nevertheless, if you're still after some inspo here are our top Christmas gift picks for brothers - from stylish backpacks to the headphones that will gain you some serious brownie points.

Christmas gifts for him - green headphones
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e Noise Cancelling Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Bowers & Wilkins headphones really can't be beaten when it comes to high-quality sound and stylish design. This deeply stylish sage green pair makes the perfect Christmas present.

christmas gifts for him - coach backpack
Coach League Leather and Canvas Backpack

Another practical yet stylish present idea is this bag from Coach. It's made from soft leather and canvas coated with the iconic 'C' monogram. It has a large capacity and loads of secure pockets, making it perfect for his everyday commute. 

christmas gifts for him - classic black manolo boots
Manolo Blahnik, Motoso Black Calf Leather Mid Calf Boots

You can never go wrong with a pair of classic boots. These, by way of Manolo Blahnik, are seriously smart and will be worn forever. 

Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse x Converse high-top sneakers christmas gifts for him
Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse High-Top Sneakers

Converse will never go out of fashion, but for something a little bit different we're sure he'll love this Comme Des Garçons design.

The bucket hat from Haze of Monk - christmas gifts for him
Haze of Monk, Hunter Bucket hat

A bucket hat is always a good shout, especially when it's as classically cool as this one from Haze of Monk.

christmas gifts for him - grey goose martini cocktail set
Grey Goose Vodka Martini Gift Set

Get him a gift as smooth as he is with this Grey Goose x Harvey Nichols set which includes all he'll need to make his favourite martini.

Gifts for grandads

Sentimentality and practicality are both key factors to picking an excellent gift for your grandad. A beautiful frame with a picture of the entire family will never fail to go down well, and, failing that, something classically stylish to keep him warm in the winter months.