A Never-Before-Seen Letter From Taylor Swift to Liam Payne Is Going Viral

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from the record breaking release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, to her upcoming Eras Tour documentary, she has truly been front and centre this season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, it was a never-before-seen letter from the 35-year-old that made headlines, as a handwritten note that she once sent singer Liam Payne was made public by Omega Auctions.

The auction house will be including the letter from 2017 in their music memorabilia showcase sale next month, and posted a photograph of the item to social media in advance.

"Expecting serious interest in this," wrote Omega Auctions. "An original handwritten note from Taylor Swift to Liam Payne, December 2017. Offered in our 'Showcase' sale of music memorabilia, 2nd December."

Expecting serious interest in this. An original handwritten note from #TaylorSwift to Liam Payne, December 2017. Offered in our 'Showcase' sale of music memorabilia, 2nd December.https://t.co/qdH6M4cctB pic.twitter.com/RseXrC9rAjNovember 12, 2025

"Liam, long time no see!" reads the handwritten letter from Swift to Payne. "I’m so excited for you, you’re crushing it out there. I’m obsessed with ‘Bedroom Floor.’ It’s so cool to see you from afar, I’m always cheering you on. Good luck tonight! Taylor."

Swift reportedly sent Payne the sweet handwritten letter ahead of the 2017 Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at London's O2 Arena, where they both performed - something the late singer has spoken about in the past.

"She actually sent me a lovely little hamper of her new Reputation gear and a little note," Payne explained to On Demand Entertainment during the Jingle Bell Ball.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"She's got very good handwriting if she did write it," the late singer went on to joke about the note. "I hope she did write it."

Taylor Swift and Liam Payne were reported to have shared a friendship over the years, until the One Direction star's tragic death in October 2024.

We will continue to update this story.