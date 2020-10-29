Here’s how Kate Middleton and her children recently went out in London completely incognito

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge never fail to make viral news, and with their roles elevated this year, the royal couple are all anyone can talk about.

Prince William and Kate Middleton certainly spend the most time in front of the cameras, but it is the Cambridge children that get the most attention, from Prince George knowing he’s different from his siblings to Prince Louis’ love of cuddling.

This past few months, the mini Cambridges joined children across the country in returning to school, something that Prince William joked that he was very excited about, announcing: ‘Every parent is breathing a sigh of relief that school has started again. Five months – it’s been wonderful, but it’s been a long five months.’

This week, the miniature royals are on half term and they have reportedly been keeping busy.

The Cambridges posted a photograph of the family of five’s homemade poppy cupcakes to Instagram, with the baked goods being a tribute for the Royal British Legion.

It was a recent cultural visit that made the most news however, as it emerged that the Duchess of Cambridge took her two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, to the Imperial War Museum, incognito.

How did the trio explore the busy museum unnoticed? By hiding in plain sight.

According to the Daily Mail, ‘Kate took [George] and Charlotte there, very much as members of the public’, and with the except of a few eagle-eyed fans, no one recognised them.

The Cambridges are known to do this, whether it’s shopping in Sainsbury’s or visiting the local garden centre, always managing to slip under the radar because no one expects them to be there.

Well done Cambridges – you got us again!