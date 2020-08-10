Kate Middleton had the best reaction to being mistaken for Prince William’s assistant

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

This is hilarious.

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

The Duchess of Cambridge made headlines in particular this week as she was mistaken for Prince William’s assistant and had the best reaction.

During a royal outing to Shire Hall Care Home in Cardiff last week, one resident, 87-year-old Joan Drew-Smith, asked Prince William, ‘Is that your assistant?’ while pointing at Kate.

Instead of taking offence, the Duchess of Cambridge laughed, telling her husband, ‘Well I am your assistant.’

According to HOLA!, Kate added: ‘I have been for a long time!’

‘The Cambridges’ favourite Bingo partners!,’ the Duke and Duchess captioned an Instagram post from the care home. ‘Having entertained the Welsh care home as bingo hosts in May, The Duke and Duchess re-visited Shire Hall in person!

‘It was great to see firsthand the amazing work done by staff and families to keep Shire Hall safe throughout lockdown.’

These two!