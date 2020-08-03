Prince William shocked Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this weekend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince William explained all...

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is the Cambridge children however who have really got the world talking, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and reports that Prince Louis is struggling with lockdown to Prince George knowing that he is different from his siblings.

This weekend, Prince William opened up about his children, explaining that he had shocked the three miniature royals while watching the football recently.

During an outdoor screening of the FA Cup Final that he held at Sandringham House this Saturday to raise awareness around the Heads Up campaign, William recalled shocking his children while watching the previous week’s match, seeing Aston Villa beat West Ham.

‘The nerves were the worst I’ve ever known them,’ William explained. ‘My children looked at me in horror as I was jumping off the sofa, screaming my head off.

‘It’s very good news that as president of the FA I can hide away until these moments, and I’m not visibly seen because it was one of the most stressful moments of my life, as I imagine every Villa fan felt on that day.’

Royals – they’re just like us!