Here’s how the Cambridge children know Prince George is ‘different’

The Cambridges are undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, and following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s exit from the royal family, it’s hardly surprising that Prince William and Kate Middleton are making even more news.

From the Cambridge family’s relocation to their Norfolk Anmer Hall home to the news that the family has been making homemade pasta and distributing it to their vulnerable neighbours, these past few months have been all about Kate and Wills.

It is the Cambridge children however who have really got the world talking, from Princess Charlotte’s signature sass to reports that Prince Louis is struggling with lockdown because he wants to cuddle everything.

This week, it was Prince George who made news, as it emerged that the Cambridge children already know that he is different, with George being an heir to the throne.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have made a huge effort to give George a normal upbringing, with reports that he doesn’t even know that he is an heir yet.

There is reportedly one telling sign however that the Cambridge children know makes George different – the fact that he spends more time with the Queen.

‘The true enormity of what his life will one day be isn’t something he’s fully aware of yet,’ royal reporter Katie Nicholl told OK! magazine, via the Daily Mail. ‘I think George understands, like William did from a very early age, that he’s different from his younger brother and sister and that he’ll have a different future. After all, he gets taken away to do photo shoots with Her Majesty the Queen, so he must notice he’s been singled out.’

