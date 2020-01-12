Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning a tell-all interview

Last week, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be ‘stepping back’ from their roles as senior royals. Going forward, they will be splitting their time between the UK and North America while ‘continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.’

The couple also added that they want to become financially independent from the institution and they have created a page on their website, sussexroyal.com, called ‘Funding’. It details how they are currently funded and explains how they aim to distance themselves financially. There has even been talk of the couple launching their own fashion line.

Meghan is also said to have signed a voice over deal with Disney, so when it comes to their careers they clearly have a lot of options.

However, the world is waiting for more details about their bombshell decision – and it looks like they might get some answers from the couple, who have been pretty quiet since breaking the news.

Page Six has reported that the Sussexes are planning a tell-all interview with American TV personality, Gayle King – who is said to be friends with Meghan, attending her New York baby shower and visiting baby Archie Harrison when he was born – once they’ve worked out the finer details of their departure.

‘It’s hush-hush, but there’s no one else they would turn to,’ an insider said.

Whether or not Harry and Meghan will be giving an explosive interview like Princess Diana’s controversial Panorama appearance is completely up to them – so we’ll have to wait and see what their next move is.