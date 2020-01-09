Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle launching their own fashion line?

Last night Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family, and so many questions are being asked as a result, such as where they will move to, and how they will become financially independent.

And whilst we are still waiting on official answers for a lot of these, some have at least speculated on their next career move, and it could well be into fashion.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made dozens of trademark applications to the Intellectual Property Office under theSussex Royal foundation.

These cover several areas such as campaigning leaflets and textbooks, as well as services such as charitable events. However they also cover clothing, including footwear, t-shirts, coats, sweaters, outerwear and more, suggesting they could well bring out their own line of merchandise to fund their new life.

Of course this isn’t the first time the Duchess has dabbled in fashion, since she collaborated with Smart Works and several British high street brands last year on a workwear collection to benefit women seeking to re-enter the work world.

Details of their new roles and life will be revealed in due course.