Meghan Markle has signed a voiceover deal with Disney, apparently

This week has been a newsworthy one for the Royal Family to say the least.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced on their Instagram page that they would be stepping down from their roles as as senior royals.

The lengthy statement shared that the couple ‘intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.‘

They added: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.‘

This news has reportedly caused tensions within the palace, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly released the statement ‘without consulting’ the Queen first.

Although the pair aren’t quitting the Royal Family altogether, the world is now wondering what Meghan and Harry will do next career-wise.

Now, reports of one of Meghan’s recent endeavours are now being touted the clue to her next career move.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly signed a deal voiceover with Disney.

This was in exchange for a donation to elephant charity Elephants Without Borders, and was recorded before the family’s six week break in Canada, The Times reports.

As to whether this really is Meghan’s next career venture, it’s still early days, and we’ll have to just wait and see what she gets up to next.

I might be reaching for the stars here, but I’m hoping for a badass Disney Princess movie…