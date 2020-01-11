Meghan Markle has signed a voiceover deal with Disney, apparently

This week has been a newsworthy one for the Royal Family to say the least.

On Wednesday, Meghan and Harry announced on their Instagram page that they would be stepping down from their roles as as senior royals.

The lengthy statement shared that the couple ‘intend to step back as “senior” members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.

They added: ‘We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.

This news has reportedly caused tensions within the palace, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex allegedly released the statement ‘without consulting’ the Queen first.

Although the pair aren’t quitting the Royal Family altogether, the world is now wondering what Meghan and Harry will do next career-wise.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as 'senior' members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support." – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Now, reports of one of Meghan’s recent endeavours are now being touted the clue to her next career move.

The Duchess of Sussex reportedly signed a deal voiceover with Disney.

This was in exchange for a donation to elephant charity Elephants Without Borders, and was recorded before the family’s six week break in Canada, The Times reports.

As to whether this really is Meghan’s next career venture, it’s still early days, and we’ll have to just wait and see what she gets up to next.

I might be reaching for the stars here, but I’m hoping for a badass Disney Princess movie…

