It looks like Harry and Meghan have quit Instagram

'You've been great!'

Harry and Meghan have uploaded their last Instagram post and seemingly quit the app – for now at least.

As their official royal duties draw to a close, officially ending on the 31st of March after they stepped down at the beginning of the year, it seems are bidding farewell to their @sussexroyal account.

It’s thought that the couple are now living in LA after initially relocating to Canada.

In what looks like their final post to their 11.3 million followers, they wrote: ‘As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile.

‘Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference – as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line – together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise.’

They continued: ‘What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.

‘As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.

‘While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great!

‘Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan’.

Comments on the image have been turned off.

We look forward to seeing what Harry and Meghan will be working on next.