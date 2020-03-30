Donald Trump won’t pay for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s security following their California move

'They must pay!'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made news earlier this year as they resigned from their posts as members of the royal family, becoming financially independent and losing their HRH status.

It was the news that they would be spending their time between USA and the UK that got people talking the most however, as they announced that they would be dividing their time across two continents.

After spending the months following their resignation in Canada, Harry and Meghan have now moved to California, but not without ruffling a few feathers.

A divisive subject is that of their security. Following their departure from the royal family, Harry and Meghan no longer qualify as ‘international protected persons’, so there is a question mark hanging over who should pay to keep them safe.

President Donald Trump made his stance clear this weekend as he announced that it certainly wouldn’t be the USA.

‘I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,’ Donald Trump posted to Twitter. ‘It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!’

While Harry and Meghan have not yet formally responded, royal reporter Omid Scobie quoted a Sussex representative on his own Twitter to say, ‘The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer officially represent the Queen from April 1.